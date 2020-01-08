Aston Martin Confirms Limited Edition V12 Speedster; Deliveries To Start From 2021

Aston Martin has confirmed that a strictly limited number of the new V12 Speedster will make it production. The car will make its global debut later this year, with discerning drivers around the world offered the opportunity to acquire this sports car. The V12 Speedster, created by in-house bespoke service Q by Aston Martin, is all about being a driver-oriented sports car and yes it is a two-seater. The new car's design, while modern and dynamic, also clearly nods to both Aston Martin's legendary 1959 Le Mans 24 hours- and 1000km of Nurburgring race-winning DBR1 as also the Centenary CC100 Speedster Concept shown in 2013. It's forward-looking features are shaped from the same advanced materials and expert engineering used throughout Aston Martin's contemporary sports car range.

Creating the new V12 Speedster has taken months of meticulous design and planning work by the teams from both Q by Aston Martin, and Aston Martin Design. At the new car's heart lies a high-performance variant of Aston Martin's now iconic, 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine, capable of generating an output of around 700 horsepower and 700 Nm. The engine is mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission mounted towards the rear of the car. The company says that the engine note and sound quality play an important part in the overall experience.

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, Dr Andy Palmer said: "The V12 Speedster we're proud to confirm today once again showcases not only this great British brand's ambition and ingenuity, but also celebrates our rich and unrivalled heritage. The 88 enthusiast drivers and collectors who secure the keys to these cars can be confident that in doing so, they are also securing an iconic new piece of Aston Martin history."

Deliveries of the car will start from the first quarter of 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.