Aston Martin Celebrates 50 Years Of James Bond Movie With A Special Edition DBS Superleggera

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the James Bond film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, 50 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' DBS Superleggera special edition cars will be sold.

The cars is painted Olive Green to match the original 1969 Aston Martin DBS driven by James Bond.

Highlights

  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera will be the newest James Bond inspired car.
  • It's painted in Olive Green to match the original 1969 Aston Martin DBS.
  • The special edition model boasts carbon fibre splitter and aero blade.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is set to become the newest James Bond-inspired car, thanks to the most recent collaboration between Aston Martin and EON Productions. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the James Bond film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, 50 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' DBS Superleggera special edition cars will be sold. Painted Olive Green to match the original 1969 Aston Martin DBS driven by James Bond in the movie, the new models will take bring in a brutish elegance to the DBS Superleggera. It is 50 years since filming began for the sixth James Bond film, which told the story of Bond villain 'Blofeld' and his ongoing attempts to hold the world to ransom. The 1969 Aston Martin DBS was James Bond's perfect partner to save the world.

88nsn9u

It is painted in Olive Green to match the original 1969 Aston Martin DBS driven by James Bond in the movie.

Also Read: Next James Bond Movie Could Feature An Electric Aston Martin

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "Aston Martin is synonymous with James Bond and the DBS from On Her Majesty's Secret Service has provided great inspiration to the team tasked with creating this very special edition. This new DBS Superleggera will be an extremely distinguished 'brute in a suit', designed to capture the essence of the iconic DBS from the 1969 film but with a 5.2 litre twin-turbo V12, 715bhp engine!"

The 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 on the DBS Superleggera engine is set low and as far back in the chassis as possible to optimise the centre-of-gravity and weight distribution, this high-performance engine develops 725PS at 6500rpm and 900Nm from 1800-5000rpm. Detailed tuning of the V12 together with an exhaust strategy with active valves and quad tailpipes ensures that the DBS Superleggera is audible wherever it goes.

Also Read: Bond's 25th Movie Will Feature A Land Rover

ggcaa6sg

The cockpit is accented in red, inspired by the red-trimmed glovebox in the original car.

The special edition DBS Superleggera boasts carbon fibre, splitter, aero blade and unique diamond turned and forged wheels. A bespoke metal grille featuring six bright horizontal vanes, adorns the front of the limited-edition car to replicate the distinctive feature of the DBS featured in On Her Majesty's Secret Service. The exterior paint surface is enhanced with body coloured cantrails and roof. Bearing commemorative side strakes and unique touches throughout, the car is every inch '007'.

On the inside, the DBS Superleggera is trimmed in pure black leather, accented by grey blend Alcantra, as in the original 1969 DBS. The cockpit is accented in red, inspired by the red-trimmed glovebox in the original car, which held 007's telescopic-sight rifle.

hq6v8r

The black drinks case opens via the bright metal clasp to reveal the matching red felt-lined interior.

The 50 owners of this James Bond Special Edition will have the option to select a bespoke designed drinks case which fits into the boot space. The black drinks case opens via the bright metal clasp to reveal the matching red felt-lined interior, with space for two bottles of champagne and four champagne flutes.

Each of the 50 On Her Majesty's Secret Service DBS Superleggera special editions will retail at 300,007 Euros (approximately ₹ 2.3 crore), with first deliveries to customers commencing in Q4 2019

