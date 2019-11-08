EICMA 2019: Aston Martin, Brough Superior Debut AMB 001 Motorcycle

Two of Britain's most famous automotive brands have joined hands to produce what is to be one of the most exotic and expensive motorcycles. British sportscar marquee Aston Martin has joined hands with Brough Superior to debut the AMB 001 hyperbike, which was unveiled at the EICMA 2019 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. Only 100 bikes will be made, and each one will cost around 108,000 Euros (that is, around ₹ 85 lakh under current exchange rates). The AMB 001 is a track-only, non-road-legal machine and is powered by a 180 bhp turbocharged version of the 997 cc, 88-degree v-twin powering Brough Superior's current range.

Also Read: New Brough Superior Motorcycle To Debut At EICMA 2019

The AMB 001 is distinctly Aston Martin with the winged branding visible on the bodywork

The turbocharger is described as variable geometry, and there's a semi-dry crankcase, and a 6-speed sequential manual transmission. There's a CNC-machined frame which bolts directly to the engine, as well as carbon fibre rear subframe with titanium interfaces. The wheels are of forged aluminium and the front suspension is a double-wishbone design, machined out of billet aluminium. There are carbon fibre body panels, which have been hand painted. A full-colour TFT dash sits on the cockpit, and there's a carbon fibre fin that runs along the length of the bike, and the Aston Martin wing logo sits on top of the fin. Also integrated into the bodywork are winglets, which aid in downforce at high speeds.

Only 100 numbers of the track-only turbocharged machine will be made

The AMB 001 will be limited to just 100 motorcycles and will be hand-assembled at the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France. Customers will be able to get their hands on the AMB 001 by the end of 2020, but the limited edition bike won't exactly be affordable. Each bike will be priced at around 108,000 Euros, that's around ₹ 85 lakh under current exchange rates.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.