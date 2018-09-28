Asia Auto Gymkhana To Be Hosted In India For The First Time

In a first of its kind event for auto enthusiasts here, India will be playing host to The Asia Auto Gymkhana Competition (AAGC) 2018, and will see 13 teams competing for the title. The competition is currently in its second round after the opening round at Bali, Indonesia. The AAGC is recognised by the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) and will be held between September 29- September 30, 2018, at the Raymond drift track in Thane, near Mumbai. AAGC in India has been organised by the Indian Automotive Racing Club and promoted by FB Motorsports.

AAGC brings some of the best gymkhana drivers from the APAC region. The event comprises 13 teams and 26 drivers representing 10 countries, all of whom landed up in the driver's seat after a rigorous selection process. The Indian round also has Indian drivers getting behind the wheel of the Auto Gymkhana.

Speaking on the one-of-its-kind event, Raymond - Chairman and Managing Director, and member of the FIA World Motorsports Council, Gautam Singhania said, "As an avid motorsports enthusiast I am thrilled to support and be part of this FIA recognised initiative held in India for the very first time. Through AAGC the idea is to popularize Motorsports by making it more accessible, more affordable and an entertaining event. We also want to give participants the recognition that they deserve. The AAGC is a great beginning and in future, I hope to work with colleagues and representatives across the world and more so in India, to bring in many more such Motorsports initiatives."

Gymkhana is a Motorsport form that puts the driver's skill and techniques to test as they navigate through a short timed loop that includes obstacles, 360 spins, J-Turns, Slalom, box parking and 8-figures. The complete run is usually completed under a minute and makes for a spectacle for the audiences.

Speaking about the Gymkhana coming to India for the first time, AAGC President and CEO, Dr. Kwong Yeung said, "We are happy to host Round 2 of the AAGC 2018 here in India, a country with so many young, talented and ambitious motorsports aspirants. What makes the sport even more special is that Gymkhana competitions are affordable and that any car can be enrolled into the competition, with driver skills as the core criteria. For Round 2, we have some very promising drivers, including a very talented Indian driver line-up. I keenly look forward to this weekend event."

The participants will be driving the fully-kitted Volkswagen Polo stunt cars, promising to put up a brilliant show over the weekend. With the cars being identical, the competition boils to down to which team drives and navigates the best at the end of the day.

Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, "We are happy to provide our Volkswagen Polo stunt cars to the drivers. They are some of the best gymkhana drivers from their respective countries and would be driving some of the best cars we have to offer. I am excited for the upcoming two days of the competition." He further added, "We strive to raise the standard of Indian Motorsport, spread awareness of motorsports in India and bringing the sport to the maximum audience possible. We are always ready for any collaboration to popularize motorsports in the country. This form of partnership restores my faith in future of motorsports in India".

The Auto Gymkhana can also be seen as a starting point for budding Motorsport drivers as they compete in a safe, affordable and practical event.

