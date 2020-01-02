Ashok Leyland's Volumes Drop 28% In December 2019

In India, Ashok Leyland sold 10,378 units, as against the 14,718 units sold the same month last year

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has officially come out with the monthly sales numbers for December 2019. Last month the company sold a total of 11,168 units (domestic + export), a decline of 28 per cent, as against the 15,490 commercial vehicles sold during the same month of 2018. In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland sold 10,378 units, as compared to the 14,718 units sold during the same month last year, registering a drop of 29 per cent. On the other hand, the company's total exports grew by around 2.3 per cent at 790 units, compared to the 772 units exported in December 2018.

The company's Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) segment took the biggest hit registering a decline of 40 per cent at 6,369 units, as compared to the 10,621 vehicles sold during the same month last year. The large trucks division, especially, was most affected last month, registering a de-growth of 59 per cent at 3,809 units, as against the 9,237 units sold in December 2018.

Ashok Leyland's light commercial vehicle category saw a marginal decline of 2 per cent at 4,009 units

On the other hand, the company's Bus division saw a growth of 85 per cent at 2,560 units, compared to the 1,384 buses sold in December 2018. At the same time, Ashok Leyland's light commercial vehicle category saw a marginal decline of 2 per cent at 4,009 units, as against the 4,097 LCVs sold in December 2018.

The company cumulative sales from April to December 2019 stood at 99,749 units, a decline of 28 per cent, compared to the 137,845 sold during the same period last financial year. Exports during the same April-December period stood at 6,665 units, a decline of about 38 per cent, as compared to the 9,186 units exported between the same months in 2018.

