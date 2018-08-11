New Cars and Bikes in India

Ashok Leyland's Subsidiary Optare Wins Order For World's First Electric Double Decker

The buses will be bought by Metroline and will be added to London's fleet by next year.

View Photos

Ashok Leyland's subsidiary, Optare PLC from Transport for London has won a significant order for 31 Optare Metrodecker EV double-decker buses. The buses will be bought by Metroline and will be added to London's fleet by next year. The buses will be used on Metroline's routes 43 (Friern Barnet - London Bridge) and 134 (North Finchley - Tottenham Court Road), which will be exclusively operated by electric double deckers. This landmark order delivers the largest pure electric double-decker bus fleet in Europe.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2018: Ashok Leyland Unveils Circuit-S Electric Bus

Mr. Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland, said, "Double-decker buses in London have been iconic and is a matter of prestige for the city. It is a moment of great pride not only for us but for our country, as our subsidiary, Optare wins such a crucial and environmentally significant order. Optare, along with active involvement of Ashok Leyland engineering, has been at the forefront of e-mobility evolution and this order proves that it has the technology prowess that is expected from one of the most challenging markets like the UK."

Advertisement

Also Read: Ashok Leyland's Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent In June 2018 

He went on to state that Ashok Leyland has been investing intelligently in developing e-mobility solutions for various markets and the investment in Optare was a strategic move which will has provided long-term benefits.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Rolls Out 2,00,000th LCV from its Hosur Plant

0 Comments

With the Indian government looking for alternate fuel options for public transport, it appears that if the demand does arise, Ashok Leyland is more than ready to provide the technology as also the support when it comes to electric vehicles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Ashok Leyland Ashok leyland Electric bus Ashok Leyland Optare First Electric Double Decker

Latest News

Ashok Leyland's Subsidiary Optare Wins Order For World's First Electric Double Decker
Ashok Leyland's Subsidiary Optare Wins Order For World's First Electric Double Decker
Near-Production Mercedes-Benz EQ C Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
Near-Production Mercedes-Benz EQ C Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far
Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far
Ford Celebrates Production Of 10 Millionth Mustang
Ford Celebrates Production Of 10 Millionth Mustang
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased; Global Unveil In October 2018
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased; Global Unveil In October 2018
Geely Mulls $1.9 Billion Revival Plan For Lotus Cars
Geely Mulls $1.9 Billion Revival Plan For Lotus Cars
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 MotoGP Edition Teased; Launch Soon
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 MotoGP Edition Teased; Launch Soon
Volkswagen T-Cross Teased Ahead Of Debut; Reveals Cargo Space
Volkswagen T-Cross Teased Ahead Of Debut; Reveals Cargo Space
Mazda Reacts To Allegations About Cheating In Emission Tests
Mazda Reacts To Allegations About Cheating In Emission Tests
Passenger Vehicle Sales In India Fall By 2.71 Per Cent In July 2018
Passenger Vehicle Sales In India Fall By 2.71 Per Cent In July 2018
Government Approves Digilocker; Soft Copies Of Driving License, Registration Now Legal
Government Approves Digilocker; Soft Copies Of Driving License, Registration Now Legal
Taxis And Cabs Registered In Other States Will Need Permit To Enter Delhi
Taxis And Cabs Registered In Other States Will Need Permit To Enter Delhi
Infiniti Teases New Electric Vehicle Concept; To Debut At Pebble Beach Concours
Infiniti Teases New Electric Vehicle Concept; To Debut At Pebble Beach Concours
Mazda Caught Cheating On Emissions And Fuel Economy Tests
Mazda Caught Cheating On Emissions And Fuel Economy Tests
Next Generation Yamaha YZF-R25 Spotted Testing In Indonesia
Next Generation Yamaha YZF-R25 Spotted Testing In Indonesia

Latest Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 36.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

90 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

105 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

48 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

9 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 9.11 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Ashok Leyland models

x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities