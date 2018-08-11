Ashok Leyland's Subsidiary Optare Wins Order For World's First Electric Double Decker

Ashok Leyland's subsidiary, Optare PLC from Transport for London has won a significant order for 31 Optare Metrodecker EV double-decker buses. The buses will be bought by Metroline and will be added to London's fleet by next year. The buses will be used on Metroline's routes 43 (Friern Barnet - London Bridge) and 134 (North Finchley - Tottenham Court Road), which will be exclusively operated by electric double deckers. This landmark order delivers the largest pure electric double-decker bus fleet in Europe.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2018: Ashok Leyland Unveils Circuit-S Electric Bus

Mr. Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland, said, "Double-decker buses in London have been iconic and is a matter of prestige for the city. It is a moment of great pride not only for us but for our country, as our subsidiary, Optare wins such a crucial and environmentally significant order. Optare, along with active involvement of Ashok Leyland engineering, has been at the forefront of e-mobility evolution and this order proves that it has the technology prowess that is expected from one of the most challenging markets like the UK."

Advertisement

Also Read: Ashok Leyland's Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent In June 2018

He went on to state that Ashok Leyland has been investing intelligently in developing e-mobility solutions for various markets and the investment in Optare was a strategic move which will has provided long-term benefits.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Rolls Out 2,00,000th LCV from its Hosur Plant

With the Indian government looking for alternate fuel options for public transport, it appears that if the demand does arise, Ashok Leyland is more than ready to provide the technology as also the support when it comes to electric vehicles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.