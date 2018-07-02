Ashok Leyland's Sales Grow By 28% In June 2018

The commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland continued its growth run in June, with a surge of 28 per cent. Now in May this year, the company posted 51 per cent growth compared to the same period last year but overall sales were still more in June than in May 2018. The CV manufacturer posted total sales of 15791 units, compared to sales of 12333 vehicles in the same month last year, while in May 2018 it managed to sell 13,659 units.

Sales of the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles has seen a huge spike in growth of 22 per cent, with sales of 11257 units, compared to 9205 units in June 2017. But an even bigger spike was seen in the Light commercial vehicle segment which saw sales growing by 45 per cent, with sales of 4534 units compared to 3128 units in the same month last year.

The company has sold 42,127 units of its vehicles from April 2018 to June 2018 and this meant that the company showed a growth of 48 per cent compared to the same period last year. With new launches in the offing, Ashok Leyland looks to continue this growing streak in the coming year.

