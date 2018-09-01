Ashok Leyland's Sales Grow By 27 Per Cent In August 2018

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland announced its sales report for the month of August 2018. The company reported an increase in its sales by 27 per cent at 17,386 units in August 2018, compared to 13,637 units sold in the same period last year. The MHCV sales stood at 13,158 units this month as compared to 10,570 units sold in August 2017. Till August this fiscal, Ashok Leyland sold 74,713 units compared to 54,116 units sold till August of FY18.

The LCV sales saw a spike in its sales with an increase of 38 per cent with 4,228 units sold in August 2018 against 3,067 units as compared to the same period last year.

The company sold 54,801 units from April 2018 to August 2018 and this meant that the company showed a growth of 39 per cent compared to the same period last year. With new launches in the offing, Ashok Leyland looks to continue this growing streak in the coming year.

