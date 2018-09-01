New Cars and Bikes in India

Ashok Leyland's Sales Grow By 27 Per Cent In August 2018

The LCV sales saw a spike in its sales with an increase of 38 per cent with 4,228 units sold in August 2018 against 3,067 units as compared to the same period last year.

View Photos

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland announced its sales report for the month of August 2018. The company reported an increase in its sales by 27 per cent at 17,386 units in August 2018, compared to 13,637 units sold in the same period last year. The MHCV sales stood at 13,158 units this month as compared to 10,570 units sold in August 2017. Till August this fiscal, Ashok Leyland sold 74,713 units compared to 54,116 units sold till August of FY18.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland's Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent In June 2018 

Advertisement

The LCV sales saw a spike in its sales with an increase of 38 per cent with 4,228 units sold in August 2018 against 3,067 units as compared to the same period last year.

0 Comments

The company sold 54,801 units from April 2018 to August 2018 and this meant that the company showed a growth of 39 per cent compared to the same period last year. With new launches in the offing, Ashok Leyland looks to continue this growing streak in the coming year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Ashok Leyland Sales August 2018 Ashok Leyland Sales India

Latest News

Ashok Leyland's Sales Grow By 27 Per Cent In August 2018
Ashok Leyland's Sales Grow By 27 Per Cent In August 2018
Car Sales August 2018: Maruti Suzuki India Sales Down By 3.6 Per Cent
Car Sales August 2018: Maruti Suzuki India Sales Down By 3.6 Per Cent
F1 : 2019 Formula 1 Draft Calendar Announced
F1 : 2019 Formula 1 Draft Calendar Announced
Skoda Superb Sportline Listed On Company's India Website
Skoda Superb Sportline Listed On Company's India Website
Hyundai AH2 (Santro) Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai AH2 (Santro) Launch Date Revealed
Innova Crysta And Fortuner Drive Toyota's 17% Sales Growth In August 2018
Innova Crysta And Fortuner Drive Toyota's 17% Sales Growth In August 2018
Emflux Motors Tease New Electric Naked Motorcycle
Emflux Motors Tease New Electric Naked Motorcycle
Dyson Creates $2.6 Billion Test Track For Electric Cars
Dyson Creates $2.6 Billion Test Track For Electric Cars
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 And Interceptor 650; What We Know So Far
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 And Interceptor 650; What We Know So Far
BMW 8 Series Convertible Prototype Model Images Out
BMW 8 Series Convertible Prototype Model Images Out
New BMW Z4: All You Need To Know
New BMW Z4: All You Need To Know
Car And Bike Purchase To Cost More From September 1
Car And Bike Purchase To Cost More From September 1
Mahindra Marazzo Bookings Open
Mahindra Marazzo Bookings Open
Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Yet Again
Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Yet Again
Greaves Cotton Acquires Stake In EV Company Ampere
Greaves Cotton Acquires Stake In EV Company Ampere

Latest Cars

7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

80 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

34 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

76 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

26 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 2.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Ashok Leyland models

x
Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Yet Again
Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Yet Again
Car Sales August 2018: Maruti Suzuki India Sales Down By 3.6 Per Cent
Car Sales August 2018: Maruti Suzuki India Sales Down By 3.6 Per Cent
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Innova Crysta And Fortuner Drive Toyota's 17% Sales Growth In August 2018
Innova Crysta And Fortuner Drive Toyota's 17% Sales Growth In August 2018
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities