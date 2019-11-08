New Cars and Bikes in India

Ashok Leyland's Q2 Profit Declines By 93 Per Cent

Ashok Leyland has gained Rs. 46.83 crore through deferred tax which has added to its Q2PAT which stood at 39 crore. Its PBT in the same quarter stood at 19.11 crore.

Ashok Leyland has gained Rs. 46.83 crore through deferred tax.

Highlights

  • Ashok Leyland has gained Rs. 46.83 crore through deferred tax.
  • Its Q2 Revenue went down by 48 per cent.
  • Its Q2 PBT went down by 95 per cent.

Ashok Leyland has reported a 93 per cent decline in Q2 FY2020 profit at ₹ 39 crores as compared to ₹ 528 crore in the same period last year. EBIDTA for the same quarter stood at 5.8 per cent while the revenue went down by 48 per cent at ₹ 3929 crore as compared to ₹ 7621 crore in the same period last year. Company's profit before tax (PBT) was even lesser at ₹ 19.11 crore against a PBT of 360.74 crore, a drop of 95 per cent. However, Ashok Leyland has made up to some extent through deferred tax gain of ₹ 46.83 crore.

Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland Limited said, "The industry has witnessed a 53 per cent decline in volumes. Volumes for Ashok Leyland also witnessed a significant drop in this quarter, despite this, we have been able to achieve an EBITDA of 5.8 per cent. Some of the cost management programs initiated early this year have yielded benefits and are reflected in the results. We are very proud to be the first Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer to receive ARAl certification for our whole range of heavy duty BS VI vehicles."

Ashok Leyland's profit for the first six months of the FY2020 went down by 72 per cent at ₹ 269 crore as compared to a profit of ₹ 949 crore. Company's EBIDTA for the period stood at 8 per cent while its revenue went down by 31 per cent at ₹ 9613 crore as compared to ₹ 13,884 crore in the same period last year. It's half yearly PBT stood at ₹ 465 crore against ₹ 1246 crore in the same period last year, a slump of 63 per cent.

