Ashok Leyland Sales Surge By 20 Per Cent In March 2018

Ashok Leyland announced that the company registered a growth of 20 per cent in March 2018. The CV manufacturer posted total sales of 22,453 units, compared to sales of 18,701 vehicles in the same month last year. Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles sales soared by 12 per cent, with sales of 17,057 units, compared to 15,277 units in March 2018. The growth in the light commercial vehicles segment was higher and stood at 58 per cent with sales of 5,396 units compared to 3,424 units in the same quarter last year.

Ashok Leyland is the third largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the country which a portfolio of trucks, buses, tippers, trailers and defence vehicles. With a market share of close to 33 per cent in the commercial vehicle business the company has six manufacturing facilities in the country. The company has a combined capacity of 1.5 lakh vehicles across the six manufacturing facilities in the country.

The company is all set to open another manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The plant once fully completed would be able to produce 4800 buses per annum, and would also have a state-of-the-art learning centre and an advanced service training centre. While it will have the capability to make the entire range of buses of Ashok Leyland brand, the facility will also include an electric vehicle development centre comprising of a futuristic conveyor line, pilot assembly line and prototype development. It will be a complete green facility, with rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, battery operated vehicles for in-plant movement, positive water balance and zero discharge.

