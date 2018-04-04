Ashok Leyland Rolls Out 2,00,000th LCV from its Hosur Plant

Ashok Leyland announced the roll out of its 2,00,000th Light Commercial Vehicle from its Hosur Plant. The first LCV, Dost, was commercially launched in September 2011 and it reached a production milestone of 1,00,000 units in just three years, in March 2015. The Company, since its entry in the LCV segment, has gained the trust of 2,00,000 customers. Ashok Leyland showed a significant growth in the light commercial vehicles segment in FY2017-18 as sales grew by 58 per cent with sales of 5,396 units compared to 3,424 units in the same quarter last year.

Commenting on the milestone, Nitin Seth, President, LCV, Ashok Leyland, said, "Ashok Leyland LCVs have been segmented defining by delivering customer experience like no other brand. Having 2,00,000 Ashok Leyland LCVs on road in about six years is a proof of trust that our customers have placed in us. Even with our limited portfolio and no-discount policy, we have always maintained our market share. FY18 was very significant for us as we achieved our highest LCV sales of 43,441, a growth of 37% over the previous year. Also in FY18, we launched DOST+ which added strength to the already existing DOST brand. We ended last financial year on a high note by crossing the 5000 mark per month for LCV sales for the first time since we got into the LCV business. For us, this milestone is the beginning of our next growth chapter where we focus on bringing in more LCV products in the market and by increasing the share of LCV exports by making left-hand drive vehicles to enter other markets."

The company is all set to open another manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The plant once fully completed would be able to produce 4800 buses per annum, and would also have a state-of-the-art learning centre and an advanced service training centre. While it will have the capability to make the entire range of buses of Ashok Leyland brand, the facility will also include an electric vehicle development centre comprising of a futuristic conveyor line, pilot assembly line and prototype development.

