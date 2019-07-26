Ashok Leyland Launches Oyster Bus In India

Ashok Leyland has launched the its next generation A.C. midi-bus, in the premium category, in Indi and it's called Oyster. The Oyster has been designed and manufactured in-house, for staff and tourist commute. The Ashok Leyland Oyster comes with 41 reclining seats. The Oyster comes is rollover compliant and is also made in compliance with the bus code norms AIS 052, AIS 140 and AIS 153. The driver gets a tilt and telescopic steering, cable shift gear mechanism which helps in easing the drivability of the bus. The company has also provided wide reclining seats with arm rest and there are mobile charging points, integrated AC Louvers with reading lamp and side luggage booth provided for customers.

Sanjay Saraswat, Head, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Business, Ashok Leyland, said, "Increasingly commuters are having to spend more time on commute and there is a need in the market for comfortable and safe transport solution. Oyster is such a product which meets this need and makes the commute a pleasant experience. This bus has the latest and best in terms of technology and is in line with customer expectations. We are glad to have the opportunity to begin the change towards ergonomically designed, aesthetically appealing and superior performance vehicles for mass transportation of citizens."

As far as the engine goes, Ashok Leyland has provided it with the H- Series -4 Cylinder iEGR diesel. The engine is BS4 compliant and produces an output of 127 bhp while torque figures stand at 400 Nm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.