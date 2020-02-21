Ashok Leyland Delivers Its First Batch Of BS6 Vehicles Built On New Modular Platform

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has announced delivering the first batch of its latest BS6 vehicles built on the company's new modular platform. Equipped with the company's i-Gen6 BSVI technology, the new platform allows multiple options of axle configuration, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrains. The new versatile platform can underpin a wide range of vehicles like Trucks, Tippers, and even Tractors, suitable for different applications based on the requirement of the business.

Talking about the new platform and BS6 models, Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, "We are excited to introduce the innovative modular platform, which will help our customers to improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation and maintenance cost. The modular range can be customised to individual customer's needs - load, terrain, application and operational requirements. We are introducing these vehicles much before the launch to establish the product superiority and enable the customer to get the benefits of higher performance and productivity."

In addition to offering better operational economics to its customers, the company says that vehicles built on the new modular platform will also come with improved comfort features and safety standards. Furthermore, the new vehicles are also are supported by next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics. Earlier this year Ashok Leyland seeded the first batch of BS-VI compliant trucks to its customers in the Delhi-NCR region.

