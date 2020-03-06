Ashok Leyland Delivers BS6 Vehicles Based On New Modular Platform In Bengaluru

Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland handing over the vehicle built on the new platform in Bengaluru

Ashok Leyland has announced delivering the first batch of BS6 commercial vehicles built on its new modular platform in Bengaluru today. It was just last month that the company delivered the first batch of BS-VI compliant trucks in Delhi-NCR region, making Karnataka the second region to get the new commercial vehicles. Currently the company is delivering the vehicles in phase manner, and Mumbai will be the next city to get it by mid-March. The commercial launch, however, will take happen on April 8, 2020.

Equipped with the company's new i-Gen6 BS6 technology, the vehicles built on the new platform, comes with the option of multiple axel configuration, thus making it suitable for multiple applications and businesses.

Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, "We are excited to introduce the innovative modular platform, which will help our customers to improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation and maintenance cost. The modular range can be customised to individual customer's needs - load, terrain, application and operational requirements. We are introducing these vehicles much before the launch to establish the product superiority and enable the customer to get the benefits of higher performance and productivity."

In addition to offering better operational economics to its customers, the company says that vehicles built on the new modular platform will also come with improved comfort features and safety standards. Furthermore, the new vehicles are also are supported by next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics.

