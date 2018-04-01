Ashok Leyland Begins Construction Of New Bus Plant In Andhra Pradesh

Ashok Leyland announced the beginning of construction of its new Bus Plant in Andhra Pradesh. The ground breaking ceremony marked the beginning of work on a Greenfield factory which will be the first Ashok Leyland plant in Andhra Pradesh. Situated in Model Industrial Park, Mallavalli Village in Krishna District, the plant will be spread over 75 acres and will include latest technologies to deliver the high quality standards of the Ashok Leyland brand.

(Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Vinod K. Dasari, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland)

The plant once fully completed would be able to produce 4800 buses per annum, and would also have a state-of-the-art learning centre and an advanced service training centre. While it will have the capability to make the entire range of buses of Ashok Leyland brand, the facility will also include an electric vehicle development centre comprising of a futuristic conveyor line, pilot assembly line and prototype development. It will be a complete green facility, with rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, battery operated vehicles for in-plant movement, positive water balance and zero discharge.

Vinod K. Dasari, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, "This facility will help us be ahead of the curve by ensuring our readiness towards implementation of the bus body code and to meet the rising demand for ready-to-use, fully-built Trucks as well. We will also produce Electric vehicles at this plant. The new plant is also strategically located to meet the demands of Center, East and Southern India markets."

