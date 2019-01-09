Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports

In one of the single largest orders from State Transport Undertakings for a single OEM, Ashok Leyland has bagged an order to supply 2580 buses. The buses have been ordered by the Institue of Road Transport (IRT), Chennai; Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU). The company says that all the orders will be delivered before March 2019.

Speaking about the orders, Ashok Leyland - Managing Director, Vinod K. Dasari said, "We are very happy to receive the confirmation of these orders from State Transport Undertakings. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in India."

Adding further, Ashok Leyland - Senior Vice President, Sanjay Saraswat said, "Our buses are durable, robust and employ the latest in technology. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry. Our in-depth understanding of what works for our markets and customers is what differentiates us and has helped us win these orders."

Ashok Leyland is the fourth largest manufacturer of buses globally and is the country's largest bus maker. The company says that the new orders further consolidate its leadership position in the market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.