Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 2580 Buses From State Transports

Ashok Leyland has received orders from IRT, Chennai, UPSRTC, and CTU for a total of 2580 buses. All the buses will be delivered before March 2019.

Image used only for representation purpose

In one of the single largest orders from State Transport Undertakings for a single OEM, Ashok Leyland has bagged an order to supply 2580 buses. The buses have been ordered by the Institue of Road Transport (IRT), Chennai; Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU). The company says that all the orders will be delivered before March 2019.

Speaking about the orders, Ashok Leyland - Managing Director, Vinod K. Dasari said, "We are very happy to receive the confirmation of these orders from State Transport Undertakings. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in India."

Adding further, Ashok Leyland - Senior Vice President, Sanjay Saraswat said, "Our buses are durable, robust and employ the latest in technology. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry. Our in-depth understanding of what works for our markets and customers is what differentiates us and has helped us win these orders."

Ashok Leyland is the fourth largest manufacturer of buses globally and is the country's largest bus maker. The company says that the new orders further consolidate its leadership position in the market.

Mercedes-Benz India Sets Luxury Car Sales Record For 2018
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Lorenzo Rises Up To 14th As Hero Riders Drop Pace
Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open
2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Teased Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy
126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power
Jaguar XE Facelift Spied Testing
Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
BMW 7 Series Facelift Revealed In Leaked Images
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Today
Audi Showcases An Unique Virtual Reality Car Concept Platform At CES 2019
