Ashok Leyland Bags Order For 3019 Buses From Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has placed an order for 3019 buses from Ashok Leyland, the company has announced. The order is one of the largest from a State Transport Undertaking for a single OEM to be executed in a single financial year, the company said. Ashok Leyland also announced that the order size is about ₹ 650 crore, and will fulfill requirements from KSRTC, NWKRTC, BMTC and NEKRTC.

Speaking about the order, Ashok Leyland - Managing Director, Vinod K. Dasari said, "We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order from KSRTC. Our ability to bring value to customers like KSRTC, is a testament to our superior technology and innovation, combined with low costs."

The order includes 210 feet wheelbase, fully built Karnataka Saarige Bus on 210' WB chassis, fully built Rajahamsa Bus on 222 feet wheelbase, fully built non-AC sleeper coaches on 222" WB chassis and fully built Midi bus on 205" WB chassis.

Speaking on the win, Ashok Leyland - Senio Vice President, Global Buses, T. Venkataraman said. "Our buses are durable, robust, and employ the latest in technology. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry. Our in-depth understanding of what works for our markets and customers is what differentiates us and has helped us win this order from KSRTC."