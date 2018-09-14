Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 200 Buses From Bangladesh

Ashok Leyland today announced bagging a new order to supply 200 buses to the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC). The home-grown commercial and heavy vehicle manufacturer has received an order for Single Decker AC buses which includes Intercity AC buses as well as City AC buses. The buses will be manufactured in India and exported to Bangladesh as completely built-up (CBU) units and BRTC will be procuring these new single decker AC buses against a tender under Indian Line of Credit.

Announcing the order win, Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland, said, "We continue to serve the Bangladesh market and this repeat order, after the double-decker bus order, is a testament of the trust they have in our brand. Bangladesh continues to be one of our most important export markets. And it will continue to play a key role in our strategy of increasing our export share in total revenue."

Advertisement

Early last year, Ashok Leyland has announced opening a new assembly plant in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The company entered into a partnership with Bangladesh's IFAD Autos Limited, and the plant was supposed to be built over a period of 15 months. Ashok Leyland is looking to consolidate its presence globally and this is just one step in that direction. The plant will have a capacity to roll out 600-800 vehicles each month and will be equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and assembly lines.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.