Ashok Leyland And Hino Motors Enter Partnership For Euro-VI Development

Ashok Leyland Ltd and Hino Motors Ltd. Japan entered into a Mutual Cooperation Agreement (MCA) where Ashok Leyland will utilize Hino's engine technology for Ashok Leyland's Euro-VI development and will support in development of Hino's engine parts purchasing in India for global operation. Hino and Ashok Leyland have had a cooperative agreement for engine production in India since 1986. By this mutual cooperation agreement, both companies will leverage each other's strengths in diesel engines.

Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director & CEO of Ashok Leyland said in a statement, "We believe in long term partnerships, and have great respect for Hino Motors. This cooperation between our companies would be mutually beneficial and enable both of us to produce globally competitive products."

With emission norms getting stricter by the day, it was only time that company's like Ashok Leyland took the step in the right direction. While the joint development will help the company get ready even for the Bharat Stage VI norms that will come into force in April 2020, it will help the company gain ground in international markets too.

In April 2017, the commercial vehicle business in India suffered big losses because of the governments call to ban BS-III vehicles altogether. In April 2020, BS-VI norms will come into play and we're glad that companies like Ashok Leyland are showing preparedness for this.

