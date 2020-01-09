Ashok Leyland And ABB Power Sign MoU to Develop Electric Buses For India

Ashok Leyland has announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ABB Power Products and Systems to develop new electric buses using ABB's world's fastest flash-charging technology for India. The companies will develop a pilot electric bus based on ABB's innovative flash-charge technology, TOSA, which tops up the battery in just seconds while passengers get on and off the bus. This means the electric bus operators will require lesser time to recharge a bus and won't require having a replacement bus ready. This will essentially lead to having a smaller fleet size while catering to more passengers and thus leading to profitability.

Commenting on the partnership, N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, "In this journey, to stay competitive in our Domestic and Global markets, we are joining hands with ABB to use their world-renowned TOSA technology on our e-buses to take forward our vision of expanding in the EV space." On the other hand, N. Venu, MD, ABB Power Products and Systems India, speaking about the company fast charging technology, said, "We are pushing the boundaries of e-mobility with our flash-charging technology TOSA for buses to contribute to a cleaner, greener, and sustainable future. The aim is to provide a zero local emission mass public transportation bus system with high passenger capacity. We are pleased to be working with Ashok Leyland in advancing responsible urban mobility."

While Ashok Leyland will provide the vehicle and EV technology, the charging infrastructure will be offered by ABB

Currently, the government is heavily promoting electric vehicles in India, and in some cases, planning on mandating it, to reach 30 per cent penetration of EVs by 2030. However, the company says that for operators, the switch to electric will be a big task, and the "primary challenge with battery-operated buses is to maximise passenger load carrying capacity and running time to make the whole operation economically viable, and sustainable."

This is where ABB's technology comes in. TOSA is claimed to be the world's fastest flash-charging connection technology. In fact, the system requires a mere 15 seconds to charge the batteries with a 600-kilowatt power boost and any prominent stop, while an additional few minutes of charge time at the final terminal can fully recharge it without interrupting the bus schedule. ABB claims that TOSA also offers operating cost savings of 30 per cent compared to an equivalent diesel-transit system.

In this partnership, ABB will also be providing its ABB Ability Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software solution for asset optimization, as well as its ABB Ability Network Manager Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to monitor and control the power network for charging stations and e-buses. Ashok Leyland, on the other hand, will be providing vehicle, energy and EV related technical information using its iAlert Platform.

