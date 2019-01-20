New Cars and Bikes in India

Ashima Duggal And Amrita Shergill Win Divas On Wheels Rally 2019

The duo managed to take the top podium despite getting an overall penalty of 6:21 minutes.

The duo has taken the pole position despite getting a penalty of 3:28 minutes on the last day.

  • Ashima Duggal and Amrita Shergill won the rally despite getting a penalty
  • Prafulla KS and Sandhya Chandrashekar took the second podium.
  • Women had a run of 300 km from Bengaluru to Chikmagalur.

The second season of the Divas on Wheels rally has concluded and Ashima Duggal who was leading the quest on Day 1 along with her navigator Amrita Shergill has taken the top podium. The duo has taken the pole position despite getting a penalty of 3:28 minutes in their run from Chikmagaluru to Coorg on the final day of the rally. The team had earlier received a penalty of 2:53 minutes on Friday but had maintained their agility throughout the race which led them winning the rally.

Also Read: Ashima Duggal & Amrita Shergill Lead In All-Women Divas On Wheels Rally Day 1

Prafulla KS along with her navigator Sandhya Chandrashekar had a rather safe run on the final day garnering only 1:48 minutes penalty to claim the first runners'-up position. That said, on day 1 this team took 7:48 minutes penalty which averted them from winning the rally. Shobha Ravi along with navigator Nilofer Ibrahim took the third podium with an overall penalty of 13:08 seconds.

Jai Das Menon- Organiser, Time, Speed, Distance (TSD) rally had quite a surprise for the winners. "The top three finishers, apart from winning handsome cash prizes and trophies, will get a free drive in the next Dakshin Dare. All these women have been rallying for barely a year. They have shown tremendous improvement," he said.

The Divas on Wheels Rally is an annual championship exclusively for women drivers. The women covered a total distance of 300 km from Bengaluru to Chikmagalur in the Time, Speed and Distance (TSD) based rally.

