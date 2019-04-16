New Cars and Bikes in India

Arjun Maini Makes Strong Debut In European Le Mans Series Opener

India's Arjun Maini made his endurance racing debut with the RLR Msport team in the European Le Mans series with the team finishing 8th overall.

Indian racer Arjun Maini made his debut in the European Le Mans series with the RLR Msport team. The race took place at the Paul racetrack in France and was run for a duration of four hours with over 40 cars present on the grid. The 21-year-old debuted alongside Bruno Senna, nephew of the late Ayrton Senna and John Ferano. The RLR Msport team entered Le Mans in the hotly contested LMP2 class and managed to qualify 11th despite a damper issue. The team eventually finished the race in eighth place overall with Arjun setting the second fastest lap time of the race, just 0.3s slower than the fastest lap time overall.

Also Read: Arjun Maini To Race In 24 Hours Of Le Mans In 2019

Arjun raced alongside drivers Bruno Senna and John Ferano for RLR Msport team

Speaking about his LeMans debut, Arjun said, "This was definitely a very interesting weekend for me, it's the first time I've raced in this format (endurance racing) and I managed to adapt quite quickly. The team did a great job with the car and Bruno was very helpful in terms of adjusting my driving style from Formula cars to Prototypes. John drove a good stint as well and he is improving rapidly. 8th is definitely a strong foundation to build upon and if we can improve on a consistent basis, I have no doubt that we will be fighting towards the front of the grid."

Arjun is the third Indian driver after Narain Karthikeyan & Karun Chandhok to be part of a Le Mans weekend

Arjun showed impressive pace throughout the weekend and even managed an overall second during the weekend's free practice session. The debut at Le Mans is certainly is a big step for the young Indian racer as he coped well with the steep learning curve. The next round of the championship is scheduled in Monza next month and will help Arjun further improve his performance with RLR Msport team.

