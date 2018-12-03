New Cars and Bikes in India

Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019

Having fully recovered from injuries sustained during the PanAfrica Rally, Aravind KP joins the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team for his third outing.

Aravind KP made his Dakar debut in 2017 with the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team

Aravind KP has been announced as fourth rider to join the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team for Dakar 2019. Aravind's name has been announced after the rider recovered completely from his injuries sustained in the PanAfrica Rally earlier this year. In his third outing at Dakar, the 33-year-old joins Michael and Adrien Metge as well as Enduro Champion Lorenzo Santolino at Sherco TVS. Aravind has also been training in Spain and will be riding the Dakar-spec RTR 450 motorcycle across one of the most gruelling rally in the world.

Speaking on his third outing at Dakar, Aravind KP said, "Dakar is the ultimate challenge for any racer and I am glad to be a part of it for the third consecutive time. I thank TVS Racing and Sherco for believing in me and giving me another opportunity to fulfil my dream of finishing the rally. The past 10 months has been a journey of ups and downs but I have focused on my fitness and recovery to ensure I am ready for Dakar.  The next one month will be crucial to my preparation and I will be going to Morocco to train with my team mates. Both Michael and Adrien have been extremely supportive during my recovery time and have kept me motivated along with my TVS Racing family. Conquering Dakar 2019, is my single focused goal for now and I am determined more than ever to finish the Rally."

Aravind joins the Metge brothers - Michael & Adrien, and Lorenzo Santolino at Sherco TVS

TVS Racing - Team Manager, B. Selvaraj said, "I am happy that Aravind KP is returning to Dakar with full energy and vigour. We are very confident  given his experience in the international racing arena and Dakar in particular, he will be able to perform well. The team has worked hard on the race strategy and is focused on maintaining consistency all through the race. We are competing with four best riders in the team and are very confident of a top 10 finish."

Aravind made his Dakar debut in 2017 and has participated in the subsequent year as well. With more experience under his belt, the rider is all set to conquer some of the most difficult terrains. Unlike the previous editions though, the 2019 Dakar rally will be held only in one country - Peru, starting from Lima, and crossing the terrains of Pisco, San Juan de Marcona, Arequipa and Moquegua. The rally will be held between January 6 to 17, 2019 and will be covering a total distance of 5000 km. Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team says its confident of a top 10 finish at Dakar 2019.

