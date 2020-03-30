New Cars and Bikes in India

Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On India Website; Will Rival The KTM 125 Duke

The Aprilia Tuono 125 has been listed on the Indian website but there's been no confirmation from the brand if the bike will come to India. The motorcycle though will be a capable rival to the KTM 125 Duke in the segment.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Aprilia Tuono 125 is targeted at A2 licence holders in Europe

Highlights

  • The Aprilia Tuono 125 mimics rhe larger Tuono 1100 V4 in desjgn
  • The entry-level performance bike will compete with the 125 Duke & MT-15
  • Aprilia is yet to officially announce the Tuono 125 India launch

Aprilia India has listed the Tuono 125 on its website, starting a series of speculations that the motorcycle could make its way to the market this year. The Aprilia Tuono 125 is the brand's entry-level semi-naked performance motorcycle aimed at the A2 licence holders in Europe. In India, it would be an ideal competitor to the KTM 125 Duke and boasts of some impressive performance figures as well. Aprilia though is yet to confirm any details about the Tuono 125 making its way to India. The motorcycle wasn't on display at the recently concluded 2020 Auto Expo either unlike the SXR 160 maxi-scooter, which does raise our doubts on the bike being launched this year.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi Scooter Unveiled At 2020 Auto Expo

Aprilia

Aprilia Bikes

SR 150

SR 160

SR 125

Storm 125

RSV4

SRV 850

Tuono 125

Shiver 900

Dorsoduro 900

Dorsoduro 1200

Caponord 1200

Mana 850 GT

Nevertheless, we would like to see the Aprilia Tuono 125 here. The bike draws power from a 124.2cc 4-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single cylinder engine that develops about 14.5 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. These are specs for the European version and a Euro4 compliant motor. The Euro5/BS6 version could see these numbers tweaked. Much like its Austrian rival, the Tuono also carries some sophisticated cycle parts including USD front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike also comes with a 300mm disc at the front and a 218mm single-disc at the rear. While dual-channel ABS is offered as standard internationally. The India-spec motorcycle could get a single-channel unit to keep costs in check.

3hnkdgv

The Aprilia Tuono 125 uses a 124.2 cc motor with 14.5 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque

In terms of design, the Aprilia Tuono 124 mimics the Tuono 1100 V4 and comes with twin headlamps, engine cowl and a swept-up tail section. The paint scheme also resembles that on the larger Tuono. The bike is underpinned by an aluminium perimeter frame and has a kerb weight of 136 kg. The seat height measures at 810 mm.

Also Read: Piaggio Eyes 250-350 cc Motorcycle Segment In India

0 Comments

Expect the new Aprilia Tuono 125 to be priced around ₹ 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) if it does arrive in India. Apart from the KTM 125 Duke, the motorcycle will also lock horns against the Yamaha MT-15 in the segment. The KTM 125 Duke and RC have been game changers for the brand and are currently the most-selling bikes from the manufacturer. The success of the KTM 125s could've prompted Piaggio India to look into the Tuono 125 instead of the RS150 and the rumoured RS250 motorcycles. However, we will have to wait to see what the company's strategy is.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Aprilia SR 150 with Immediate Rivals

Aprilia SR 150
Aprilia
SR 150

Popular Aprilia Bikes

Aprilia SR 150
Aprilia SR 150
₹ 75,056 - 94,668 *
Aprilia SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
₹ 1.15 - 1.25 Lakh *
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
₹ 77,239 - 1 Lakh *
Aprilia Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
₹ 71,997 - 94,523 *
Aprilia RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
₹ 20.78 - 22.66 Lakh *
Aprilia SRV 850
Aprilia SRV 850
₹ 15.69 Lakh *
Aprilia Tuono 125
Aprilia Tuono 125
₹ 19.64 Lakh *
Aprilia Shiver 900
Aprilia Shiver 900
₹ 14.52 Lakh *
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
₹ 13.59 Lakh *
Aprilia Dorsoduro 1200
Aprilia Dorsoduro 1200
₹ 18.42 Lakh *
Aprilia Caponord 1200
Aprilia Caponord 1200
₹ 21.77 - 22.3 Lakh *
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
₹ 13.58 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: Automotive Dealerships Facing Severe Losses Across India
Coronavirus Pandemic: Automotive Dealerships Facing Severe Losses Across India
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spied Undisguised; Confirms New Nameplate
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spied Undisguised; Confirms New Nameplate
2020 Hyundai Verna Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs. 9.30 Lakh
2020 Hyundai Verna Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs. 9.30 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities