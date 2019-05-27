New Cars and Bikes in India

Aprilia Storm 125 Launch Details Revealed

Piaggio India is all set to launch the Aprilia Storm 125 on 30th May, 2019. The Aprilia Storm 125 was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and is a more affordable version of the regular Aprilia SR 125.

The Aprilia Storm 125 is already available in select Piaggio dealerships in India

Highlights

  • The Aprilia Storm is already available in select dealerships
  • It is priced at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom, Pune)
  • It is the most affordable Aprilia scooter in India

Piaggio is all set to officially launch the Aprilia Storm 125 in India on 30th May, 2019. We say officially as the scooter is already available in select Aprilia dealerships across India. It is expected to be priced at ₹ 65,000 (ex-showroom, Pune). The Aprilia Storm 125 was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and is about ₹ 8,000 cheaper than the Aprilia SR 125. Overall, the design stays the same but there are a few changes on the Storm 125 as compared to the SR 125. The first is the colour scheme of course and the Aprilia badging is a white instead of the usual red. The bright yellow paintjob is complemented with bold graphics, which is quite similar to what we saw at the expo.

Also, the scooter will have two variants, one with an optional disc brake up front while the other will be a drum brake one. Both scooters will have combined braking system as standard. The tyres are now knobby instead of the road-biased tyres that we see on the regular SR 125. Also, the wheels could be 10-inch instead of the 12-inch units that the SR 125 is fitted with. As far as engine and cycle parts are concerned, the Aprilia Storm 125 gets the same hardware as the SR 125. The scooter gets a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that makes 9.25 bhp and 9.8 Nm while being paired to a CVT unit. The suspension bits stay the same as well.

The Aprilia Storm 125 will go up against the TVS NTorq 125, Honda Grazia and the Suzuki Burgman Street. We expect the deliveries of the scooter to begin in the next few weeks.

