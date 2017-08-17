Aprilia SR150 To Get Updates

New Cars and Bikes in India

Reports on the Internet suggest that Aprilia might introduce an updated variant of the SR150 scooter. The update in question will be adjustable suspension upfront, which will allow the rider to adjust the suspension setup as per his/her liking.

The Aprilia SR150 is perhaps the fastest and the most exciting scooter on sale in India. It was launched last year and has been doing decent enough as far as sales is concerned. While, the scooter has attracted many enthusiasts with its performance, it was also criticised for its rather stiff suspension setup, which resulted in a harsh ride. The kind of dynamics that the SR150 offers, it needs a suspension setup which is stiffer than usual. But reports on the internet suggest that the company is looking to offer the SR150 with adjustable forks upfront.
This will allow the customers to adjust the suspension of the scooter to their liking and make the riding experience more comfortable. The reports also suggest that Aprilia will be offering the SR150 with an adjustable suspension as a different variant and not as a standard fitment. This makes sense as well. Having said that, the adjustable front forks will be a standard feature on the SR150 'Race' variant. At present, this seems to be the only change that the company is looking to make in the SR150. Carandbike has reached out to Aprilia and we will update you once we have further information from them.

The Aprilia SR150 has a 154.8 cc motor which makes 10.25 bhp and 11.4 Nm of peak torque. The transmission is a CVT unit. Currently the scooter gets hydraulic telescopic suspension upfront and a single-sided shock absorber at the rear. The scooter also gets 14-inch wheels shod with Vee rubbers and a 220 mm disc upfront along with a 140 mm drum at the rear.

The Aprilia SR150 retails for ₹ 69,000 and the SR150 Race costs ₹ 70,288 (ex-showroom, Delhi). We believe that the updated SR150 will cost ₹ 4,000- ₹ 5,000 more than the current SR150 Race, if it does make it to the Indian market.

