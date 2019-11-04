Aprilia RS660 Teased Ahead Of Unveil At EICMA 2019

The Aprilia RS660 has been confirmed to be unveiled at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy on November 5, 2019. And after releasing an image of the sportbike in the firm's social media channels, Aprilia has now released a teaser video, featuring MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone, offering some more details about the bike. The video also gives viewers a chance to hear what the new supersport from Aprilia will sound like, and it certainly will be a bike worth looking forward to.

At this stage, we know that the RS660 will be powered by a 660 cc, parallel-twin engine derived from the 1100 cc V4 engine of the Aprila RSV4. Essentially, the 660 cc, parallel-twin will employ the front two cylinders of the 1100 cc V4, and although there's been no word on rated output or any specifications, we can assume that the RS660 will make more than 100 bhp of power, and it will be quite a machine, with a new electronics package, as well as fully adjustable suspension.

Among the many motorcycle unveils at this year's edition of the EICMA show, the RS660 will certainly be one of the most anticipated motorcycles. And even though interest in the supersport class has been lacking of late, across the world, there is still a significant fan following of the mid-size sportbike segment, even in India. The RS660 will fill that void and will be positioned to take on the likes of the Kawasaki ZX-6R, and is expected to be an agile, light sportbike, packing more than enough performance to make it an entertaining bike.

