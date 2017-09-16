New Cars and Bikes in India

Aprilia MotoGP Team Introduces Augmented Reality Helmets For Pit Crew

Aprilia has introduced Augmented Reality helmets with a thermal camera and head-up display for its pit crew. Recently, it was mandated that the pit crew of all MotoGP teams will have to compulsorily wear helmets.

Aprilia's MotoGP team has introduced Augmented Reality helmets for its pit crew

Highlights

  • Helmets for pit crew have been made compulsory by MotoGP
  • Aprilia developed the augmented reality helmet with DAQRI and Realmore
  • The helmet wil have a thermal camera and a heads-up display as well

Recently it was announced that MotoGP has made helmets mandatory for the pit crew of participating teams. And keeping the same in mind Aprilia, along with DAQRI and Realmore have developed a helmet that has in-built augmented reality (AR) technology into it. DAQRI is making the hardware while Realmore is concentrating on the software part of it. The helmet will allow mechanics to get information on the part of the bike they are working and also have telemetry as well. The helmet will have an in-built thermal camera along with a heads-up display (HUD) which will make life easier for Aprilia MotoGP mechanics.

Aprilia

Aprilia Bikes
aprilia motogp augmented reality helmet(Aprilia MotoGP Augmented Reality Helmet)

Some of the applications of the augmented reality helmets include displaying 3D models of the race bike, checking the parts and components inside the bike, participate in making strategies on the basis on information displayed on the HUD in real-time also have a look at the telemetry data when the bike is out on the racetrack. The AR helmets will make it easier for the mechanics to share and access race data seamlessly.

aprilia motogp augmented reality helmet(Aprilia MotoGP Augmented Reality Helmet)

Aprilia hasn't said how soon the AR helmets will be make their way onto the race paddock but the technology seems to ready for use. While breakthroughs in racing and engine technology are common, Aprilia is ready to change the way a MotoGP paddock operates with its Augmented Reality Helmets. We hope to see these cool helmets in the paddock soon enough. Who knows, the other MotoGP teams might also adapt the same tech as well.

