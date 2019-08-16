Aprilia and Moto Guzzi Models Recalled For Brake Issues In USA

Piaggio Group Americas have issued a recall for four models of Aprilia and four models of Moto Guzzi in USA. The models include the Aprilia Mana 850 (2013-2014), Aprilia Dorsuduro 750 (2014-2016), Aprilia Dorsuduro 900 (2014-2016) and Aprilia Shiver 900 (2018) along with Moto Guzzi Audace 1400 (2016-2018), Moto Guzzi Eldorado (2016-2018), Moto Guzzi California 1400 (2017-2018) and the Moto Guzzi MGX 21 Bagger (2017). The company says that there is an issue with the front brake master cylinder which could drag or inadvertently apply the drag, causing the motorcycles to stop or stall suddenly. Plus, this could happen without the rear tail lamp lighting up.

The documents submitted to National Highway & Transport Safety Authority (NHTSA) reveal that the lever stroke value was improper (it is the range of lever pull that does not affect the application of the brakes). This resulted in brakes being applied without actually applying them. A total of 1,701 units have been affected by this recall. In total, 1,701 motorcycles are affected by this recall, which is the result of faulty tolerance on the brake lever.

Piaggio Group of Americas has already started the process of notifying owners of Aprilia and Moto Guzzi owners and the recall process already began on August 13, 2019. Dealerships will inspect the models and replace the front brake master cylinder free of charge.

Source: National Highway Transport Safety Authority

