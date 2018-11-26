New Cars and Bikes in India

Annual World Car Awards Drive Event Has Highest Turnout

15 manufacturers have sent in 38 cars to the World Car Awards L.A. Test Drives on the sidelines of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show this year. Find out which hot cars are attracting the most attention.

View Photos
The World Car Of The Year Award winners will be announced in April 2019

What began as a modest exercise of trying to provide a driving opportunity to willing and available jurors has now turned into a mega event. The annual World Car L.A. Test Fest or Test Drives began in 2014 to coincide with the Los Angeles Auto Show. Manufacturers have since responded more zealously with each passing year. So while in 2014 there were under 10 cars or jurors in attendance, this year's edition has 38 cars (models and variants combined) showing up! The cars range across all the categories for the annual awards - the overall World Car of the Year 2019, World Green Car, World Urban Car, World Car Design, World Performance Car and the World Luxury Car. Scroll down for a list of nominees at L.A. (These are only the cars available for the test event, and not the complete list of nominees for the 2019 World Car Awards.)

llre7u28

The Suzuki Jimny has been nominated for the World Car Of The Year and the World Urban Car Of The Year award categories

The initial idea was simply to give jurors a stab at North America specific cars not available to many. But over the years, manufacturers outside that boundary have also joined in. Like Suzuki for instance, which has had much success off late with the Ignis and Swift making the finalists' in the past 2 editions. So this year, the company has shipped in its new Jimny from Germany, since the small subcompact SUV is not sold in the USA. There are 3 cars each from BMW (M2 Competition, i8 Roadster and X2), Hyundai (Nexo, Santa Fe and Veloster N), and Toyota (Avalon Hybrid, Corolla Hatchback and RAV4 Hybrid). Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Lexus, and Volvo have two cars, while Aston Martin, Genesis, Infiniti, Kia, McLaren, Nissan, and Suzuki have sent in one car each.

fjm08lp8

The Rav4 is one of the three cars nominated for the top prize from Toyota this year

The growing response to this event is also evident in not just the enthusiasm being now shown by the global car brands, but the jurors too. There are 48 jurors from 18 countries making it to Los Angeles this year. That represents just over half the international jury that will decide the winners in the aforementioned categories in early 2019.

cn7t5or

The Genesis G70 is one of the contenders for the world car of the year award

While there are many jurors from the USA (given they attend the L.A. Show anyway), it's a good geographical spread with many also coming in from the UK, Japan and China. There will be twelve first timers from these countries and also from Jordan, Canada and Mexico. Along with another first time attendee from Portugal, jurors from Austria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and Spain make up the European contingent. And adding to the Asia Pacific representation are jurors from Australia and this reporter from India.

lsqcds2

The Volvo S60 is one of the top contenders for the Performance Car Of The Year Award

There is a lot of attention as always on the cars nominated for World Performance Car, like the Aston Martin Vantage, BMW M2 or the McLaren 720S. Others like the Honda Clarity or Jaguar I-Pace are also strong for their green creds. And then there are other hot contenders like Hyundai Nexo or Volvo XC40 and S60.

m85feh3g

The Lexus UX hybrid will be a car to look out for as it contends in the World Green Car Award category

0 Comments

The L.A. Test Drive event is not an official jury meet, and so it is not binding on jurors to attend. Nor are all the year's nominees present. It is simply an opportunity to drive some cars that one may otherwise not get their hands on - which helps the final vote to be more comprehensive. So expect some interesting first drive reports very soon on carandbike!

Here Are Nominees That Have Arrived In LA 

Car Category
Aston Martin Vantage World Performance Car
BMW X2 xDrive28i WCOTY and World Urban Car
BMW i8 Roadster WCOTY and World Green Car
BMW M2 Competition World Performance Car
Genesis G70 WCOTY
Honda Clarity PHEV WCOTY and World Green Car
Honda Insight Touring World Green Car
Hyundai Nexo WCOTY and World Green Car
Hyundai Santa Fe WCOTY
Hyundai Veloster N World Performance Car
Infiniti QX50 WCOTY
Jaguar E-PACE WCOTY
Jaguar I-PACE WCOTY and World Green Car
Jeep Wrangler Sahara WCOTY
Jeep Cherokee Limited WCOTY
Kia Ceed/Forte WCOTY
Lexus UX Hybrid WCOTY and World Green Car
Lexus ES Hybrid WCOTY and World Green Car
McLaren 720S World Performance Car
Nissan Altima WCOTY
Suzuki Jimny WCOTY and World Urban Car
Toyota Avalon Hybrid WCOTY and World Green Car
Toyota Corolla Hatchback WCOTY
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid WCOTY and World Green Car
Volvo S60/V60 WCOTY
Volvo XC40 WCOTY

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
World Car Of The Year 2019 2019 World Car Of The Year WCOTY 2019 WCOTY Suzuki Jimny

Latest News

Annual World Car Awards Drive Event Has Highest Turnout
Annual World Car Awards Drive Event Has Highest Turnout
F1: Hamilton Wins As Alonso Finishes 11th In Season Finale Abu Dhabi GP
F1: Hamilton Wins As Alonso Finishes 11th In Season Finale Abu Dhabi GP
2018 Hyundai Santro Goes Under Four Months Waiting Period, Sales Target Revised To 10,000 Units In November
2018 Hyundai Santro Goes Under Four Months Waiting Period, Sales Target Revised To 10,000 Units In November
2018 Mahindra Alturas G4: Variants Explained
2018 Mahindra Alturas G4: Variants Explained
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Isuzu MU-X vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Honda CR-V: Price Comparison
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Isuzu MU-X vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Honda CR-V: Price Comparison
2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 26.95 Lakh
2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 26.95 Lakh
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV India Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV India Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Steelbird International Introduces Two-Wheeler Tyres In North East India
Steelbird International Introduces Two-Wheeler Tyres In North East India
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV: Price Expectation
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV: Price Expectation
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Isuzu MU-X: Spec Comparison
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Isuzu MU-X: Spec Comparison
Quadricycles Can Now Be Used As Passenger Vehicles: Government
Quadricycles Can Now Be Used As Passenger Vehicles: Government
New BMW Sport Touring Motorcycle Spied Testing In Europe
New BMW Sport Touring Motorcycle Spied Testing In Europe
KTM 200 Duke ABS Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.6 lakh
KTM 200 Duke ABS Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.6 lakh
Festive Season 2018: Auto Industry Records Sluggish Sales
Festive Season 2018: Auto Industry Records Sluggish Sales
Jawa 42: What Does The Number 42 Mean?
Jawa 42: What Does The Number 42 Mean?

Latest Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

DC models

DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 42.54 Lakh *
x
2018 Hyundai Santro Goes Under Four Months Waiting Period, Sales Target Revised To 10,000 Units In November
2018 Hyundai Santro Goes Under Four Months Waiting Period, Sales Target Revised To 10,000 Units In November
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV India Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV India Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities