Anindith, Joseph, Chittesh Dominate In Round 2 Of JK Tyre National Racing Championship Day 1

The Kari Motor Speedway was ablaze with the adrenaline rushing drivers battling it out in Round 2 of the JK-Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship. The 20th edition of the motorsport championship has a host of categories including motorcycle racing for the first time this year. Round 2 saw Mumbai's Nayan Chatterjee and Hyderabad's Anindith Reddy scorch the track on Day 1 winning one race each in the highly competitive Euro JK 17 category.

The Euro JK round provided all the action as the top five drivers made for an intense battle on track. Round 1 leader Vishnu Prasad began at pole and seemed to have this weekend under his belt as well. The young driver built a comfortable lead over rivals and also clocked the fastest lap of 1:01.218. However, as luck would have it, Sandeep Kumar crashed on Lap 6 calling for the safety car and Australia's Ricky Capo managed to close in on the race leader. However, on the penultimate lap, Vishnu's engine stalled stealing a well deserved win from the racer. Nayan Chatterjee eventually went on to win Race 1, while Capo secured his first ever podium in India at P2. Meanwhile, Anindith Reddy was promoted to P3 after Vishnu's early retirement giving him a place on the podium.

Anindith Reddy won one race each in the highly competitive Euro JK 17 category

Race 2 was equally action packed with a reverse grid coming into play. Nayan started at sixth and Anindith at fourth while Vishnu began last from the pit lane. However, the young driver showed some incredible pace going on to secure third place.

"I had a good start and that was half the job done. I went all the way up to the second place from fourth and it was just a matter of overtaking one more after that," Anindith said.

In the LGB Formula 4 series, Chittesh Mandody proved his mettle on Day 1 making some stunning and overtakes. The Kolhapur based driver overtook Delhi's Rohit Khanna to win the race, while Chennai based Rahul Rangasamy finished at P3.

Speaking at the end of the race, Chittesh said, "It was a tough race. All the drivers were really fighting hard and it could have been anybody's race. It was in the second last lap that the driver ahead of me made a mistake in one of the corners and I capitalised on it to surge ahead and hang on to the lead."

Joseph Mathew of Chennai continued his winning streak after a successful Round 1

In the Suzuki Gixxer Cup, Joseph Mathew of Chennai continued his winning streak after a successful Round 1, recording his third victory in the championship. He finished a full 5 seconds ahead of the 22-member strong field to underline his dominance. Sanjeev Mhatre of Mumbai and Lalmawipuia (Aizawl) took the second and third positions.

The Aizawl boy wonders were once again the cynosure of all eyes. Lalhruaizela and Lalnunsanga rode like champions and almost dismantled the Sri Lankan lad Jaden Gunawardena form the top position. Lalhruaizela, in fact, was just a hundredth second behind him and is sure to give him a run for his money on Sunday.

Results:

Euro JK 17

1. Nayan Chatterjee (17:04.701)

2. Ricky Capo (17:04.792)

3. Anindith Reddy (17:05.227)

LGB Formula 4

1. Chittesh Mandody (19:29.794; Avalanche Racing)

2. Rohit Khanna (19:30.984; Dark Don Racing)

3. Raghul Rangasamy (19:31.393; MSport)

Suzuki Gixxer Cup

1. Joseph Matthew (Chennai)

2. Sanjeev Mhatre (Mumbai)

3. Lalmawipuia (Aizawl)

Red Bull Rookie Cup

1. Jaden Gunawardena (11.41.889)

2. Lalhruaizela (11:41.899)

3. Lalnunsanga (11:48.028)

