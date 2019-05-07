New Cars and Bikes in India

Android Auto To Get A New Interface

Google will update the Android Auto with a new interface which will help drivers to focus better while driving.

The new interface will simplify operations for users.

  • The new interface will simplify operations for users.
  • It gets a new turn-by-turn navigation system.
  • It gets a dark theme coupled with large and bright coloured fonts.

With connected cars and inbuilt eSIM technologies coming in, chances are that smartphone connectivity in cars is the next big thing. However, Google is going the whole hog and is making Android Auto a lot more engaging. In a blog post, the company shared that Android Auto will be updated with a new interface and some added features will help simplify operations for users.

The new interface will get turn-by-turn navigation system.

The new interface will get a dark theme which will be coupled with coloured accents and the fonts will be easier to read. It will also adjust automatically to the size of the display to show more information on the screen like next-turn indicators, playback controls and ongoing calls. The new notification centre will also cover a wider space to show calls, texts and alerts. Android is also adding a new navigation bar which will show turn-by-turn directions and you will be able to use rest of the screen for other apps. Moreover, along with resuming your song playlist as soon as you start the car, Android Auto will also suggest locations on your screen based on your commutes. You can also navigate to a new place using the "Hey Google" voice command.

Song playlist will resume automatically when you start the car.

All in all, the new interface will make your experience even speedy and you will require lesser taps as majority of the applications will be working simultaneously on the screen of your car along with navigation. Google says that the new dark theme has been made standard to go with the interior of new-age cars. Bigger fonts and lesser taps also allow drivers to focus on the road.

