Android Auto To Be Offered On Future Mahindra Vehicles

At the showcase of its new automotive electronic technology pack, Mahindra & Mahinrdra - Senior Vice President, Head - Product Development, Srinivas Aravapalli, said that the company will be updating its existing products with Android Auto in the next one year. Mahindra is the first Indian automaker to tie up with Google and introduced the connectivity system on its flagship XUV500 earlier this year. The system, will now also make it into other models including the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra TUV300 and the entry-level Mahindra KUV100.

The 2017 Mahindra Scorpio facelift is due for launch around the festive season this year but won't get the Android Auto and additional connectivity apps at the time of launch. Confirming this, Srinivas said that the features will make it to the Scorpio a little later in the timeline, while the company's target is to introduce the same on its cars over the next one year.

(The Mahindra XUV500 is the first SUV in India to get Android Auto)

The Mahindra XUV500 Technopak was showcased in Pune to the media recently and adds a new Telematics system on the offering. The model now comes with the Ecosense app, Android Auto, Connected apps and Emergency Call function that helps keep the owner connected and up to date with the car's functions. The Ecosense app keeps a track of your driving manners and will also rate you based on your use of clutch, brakes and acceleration, while also providing real time fuel efficiency figures. The system provides a full summary of your driving habits and will also alert you about any upcoming checks or service for the car.

(2017 Mahindra XUV500 - Connected Apps)

Mahindra says the new technology has added 25+ features to the XUV500. The system also allows you to share your driver score on social media, should you want to do that, while third party apps like Zomato, Gaana, News Reader among others let you to stream music, read news on the go and search for eateries while traveling. There is also voice command to minimise distraction while driving, while most queries will be read to the driver to ensure there's no much fiddling with the touchscreen system.

With Android Auto, the system connects to your smartphone and provides access to a number of features including real-time navigation via Google maps, music, contacts and much more. The emergency call function, on the other hand, ensures the ambulance service and emergency contacts are intimated in case of a crash. The system essentially learns of a crash when airbags are deployed.

(The Ecosense App offers a complete details on the car's working)

While the tech was introduced on the Mahindra XUV500 around March this year, the company is now offering the same on the post 2015 manufactured XUV500 models as well. The Technopak can be added to the car at a marginal cost since the car is compatible on these models. While the addition of Android Auto comes as great news, iOS users will have to wait a little longer to get Apple CarPlay on Mahindra vehicles. When asked about the same, Srinivas said the company is working to introduce the feature, but didn't give a timeline for its launch.

