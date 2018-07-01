Andrea Dovizioso Unveils 25th Anniversary Ducati Monster 1200

Ducati Factory MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso unveiled the special 25th anniversary Ducati Monster 1200, which has been introduced to celebrate 25 years of the Ducati Monster. The 25th Anniversary Ducati Monster 1200 features an Italian flag paintjob inspired by the 2008 Monster S4RS Testastretta Tricolore, a special embroidered seat and several other customised details. The Monster range is one of the most popular models from Ducati and has sold more than 3,25,000 of them since the first Ducati Monster was introduced in 1993. The latest special edition Monster 1200 will be made in limited numbers, and only 500 of them will be offered on sale.

(The Monster 1200 Anniversario gets an 'Italian Tricolore' colour scheme)

The trellis frame of the 25th anniversary Ducati Monster 1200 gets gold coloured paint, as does the forged Marchesini wheels. The bike also gets other machined aluminium bits, including the mirrors, frame plugs, handlebar end weights, and fuel filler cap. The front and rear mudguards, exhaust heat shield and keyhole cover are finished in carbon fibre. Customers will also get a special cover, decorated with the 25th anniversary logo.

The 25th anniversary Ducati Monster 1200 will be sold in limited numbers

The engine continues to be the same as the standard Ducati Monster 1200's; the 1,198 cc, Testastretta L-Twin makes 147 bhp of power at 9,250 rpm and maximum torque of 124 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The Monster 1200 comes with a comprehensive electronics package, with three riding modes - Sport, Touring and Urban, and the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which provides information to the Bosch Cornering ABS and Ducati Wheelie Control. With the Ducati Traction Control system and up/down quick shifter, which allows clutch-less gear shifts, the Monster 25th anniversary model offers the performance and handling manageable for all kinds of riders with a comprehensive safety net.

(The special edition Monster 1200 gets some unique details and high-end components0

The dashboard is a full-colour TFT panel which provides all necessary information and allows the rider to easily adjust the settings on each electronic rider aid as well as individual riding modes. The tubular steel trellis frame and single-sided aluminium swingarm are paired with top-notch, fully adjustable Ohlins suspension, as well as Ohlins steering damper. Stopping power is provided by two 330 mm front discs gripped by Brembo M50 monobloc calipers and a single 245 mm rear disc gripped by a single Brembo caliper at the rear.

Currently, Ducati offers three different variants of the Monster - the Monster 797, Monster 821 and the Monster 1200.

