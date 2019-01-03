New Cars and Bikes in India

Andhra Pradesh Police Adds 242 Mahindra TUV300 SUVs To Its Fleet

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister, Government of Andhra Pradesh, recently flagged off Mahindra TUV300s from IGM Stadium, Vijayawada.

These TUV300s are part of the 242 SUVs that have been recently inducted into the AP Police fleet

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has inducted 242 Mahindra TUV300 SUVs into the Andhra Pradesh Police fleet. The Mahindra TUV300s are the newest addition to Andhra Pradesh Police's patrolling vehicle fleet, and the state's Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu recently flagged off the first lot of the SUVs from the IGM Stadium in Vijayawada. Andhra Pradesh is the second state to add the Mahindra TUV300 to its police fleet Maharashtra, which inducted 195 units of the subcompact SUV into the Mumbai Police fleet, in June 2018.

Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu recently flagged off the first lot of the SUVs

Mahindra SUVs have a long-standing association with the Police forces in India, with vehicles like the Bolero and Scorpio, and the TUV300 is the newest addition to that list. In fact, the TUV300 is the only subcompact SUV, apart from the NuvoSport, that comes with a 7-seater layout, in addition to its bold true blue SUV design and proportions. In fact, multiple Police Forces, including those from Rajasthan, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and others, are now inducting the TUV300 in their respective fleets.

The Mahindra TUV300 inducted into the AP Police fleet is powered by the company's updates mHawk100 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The 1,493 cc oil burner churns out about 100 bhp at 3,750 rpm and develops a peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. The engine in these vehicles come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, however, Mahindra also offers and AMT option for regular customers.

While Mahindra hasn't revealed it yet, these models appear to be the T4+ variant of the TUV300 includes - power steering with tilt adjustable function, Eco mode, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX mounts for the second row.

