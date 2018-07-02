Anand Mahindra Tweets About Jawa's Imminent Resurrection

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra recently posted a tweet announcing the imminent arrival of the Jawa brand in India. The iconic Jawa motorcycles will be launched in India by the Mahindra Group, although Anand Mahindra did not specify any launch timeline for when the new Jawa motorcycle will be introduced. The Twitter post, which you see below, is essentially a motivational quote, shared by Anand Mahindra, along with a tweet that said - "We all know about the advice to 'Dance in the rain..' But with Jawa's imminent resurrection you can't blame me for pushing this avatar of the quote..."

It was in late 2016 when Mahindra Two-Wheelers first revealed its plan to relaunch Jawa Motorcycles in the country by 2018, and Anand Mahindra's recent tweet does indicate that the company might very well introduce its first motorcycle by the end of this year. While as of now there has been no update on this new motorcycle, we know that Mahindra is planning to introduce a modern classic or neo-retro motorcycle, to compete in the same segment of motorcycles Royal Enfield operates in.

The Czech motorcycle brand, Jawa Motorcycles, is owned by Mahindra's subsidiary company - Classic Legends, which will be producing the bikes at the company's Pithampur plant. Also, given the classic heritage of the Jawa brand, there will be no Mahindra badging on these bikes and they will be sold in India via separate dealerships, considering the lifestyle element the brand carries with it. Classic Legends Private Limited was incorporated by Mahindra in 2016 and it operates as a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited to manufacture and sell two-wheelers, both globally as well as in the domestic market. While initially, the launch timeline for the Jawa brand in India was announced as 2018, there's still no update on when Mahindra will end up launching the brand, later this year, or possibly even by early 2019.

Jawa 350 OHC motorcycle was introduced in the Czech Republic in 2017

Interestingly, in May 2017, Czech brand Jawa Moto launched an all-new 2017 Jawa 350 OHC 4-Stroke motorcycle in the Czech Republic, and while there has been no confirmation that the bike will come to India, the possibility can't be entirely ruled out. The bike gets a 350 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 26 bhp at 5250 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4750 rpm, while paired to a 4-speed gearbox. The same bike was launched in Europe as well.

For India though, it's still not clear what Mahindra has planned for the Jawa brand. Based on industry rumours, there's a real possibility that the India-spec Jawa motorcycle could borrow its design and styling from the international model while being powered by the Mahindra Mojo's powertrain. The 295cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that currently powers that Mahindra Mojo, which we believe will be more likely. The motor is available in both fuel injected and carburetted version, however, for the Jawa bike, we believe Mahindra will use to latter to go with the brand's classic persona.

Either way, Mahindra will be now once again looking at the two-wheeler space with enthusiasm in the world's largest two-wheeler market, which is India. The first round may not have been as profitable for Mahindra Two Wheelers, but with the sights set on the booming lower spectrum of the modern classic segment, and a brand name with a storied past as Jawa, the future does look promising.

