Anand Mahindra To Gift Badminton Player Srikanth Kidambi A Brand New Mahindra TUV300

Mahindra Group Managing Chairman, Anand Mahindra, recently announced that he will be gifting badminton player Srikanth Kidambi, a brand new Mahindra TUV300 for his recent victory at the Australian open. The 24-year-old Badminton champion defeated Olympic champion Chen Long in straight sets to clinch the Australian Open and claim his second successive and overall fourth Superseries crown. Christening him as a 'steamroller', Anand Mahindra announced on Twitter his desire to personally gift Kidambi the TUV300.

OK. His fighting spirit has made us proud.A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I'll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300 https://t.co/OA7yA8k3p4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2017

Following Srikanth's victory at the Australian Open, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) president, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a ₹ 5 lakh cash reward for Kidambi for his performance.

This is a classic win @srikidambi at #AustraliaSS. CONGRATULATIONS. We are so proud of you. I proudly announce reward of Re 5lakh @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/W7asJTSMhT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2017

This was pointed out to Anand Mahindra by a Twitterati, who voiced his dismay saying how such cash rewards are nothing compared to what cricketers get in India and requested him to do something for Kidambi. And this prompted Mahindra to offer the TUV300 as a token of appreciation and encouragement to the young Badminton champion.

Sir,He gets only five lakh... That's nothing compared to cricket, pls do something 🙏 https://t.co/3iX4pVMqFu — नाश्त्रेदमस्त (@NastreTheMust) June 25, 2017

Srikanth Kidambi has already replied to Mahindra's tweet expressing his delight over this sweet gesture. In fact, even other Twitterati applauded Anand Mahindra for taking such a step to encourage the young sportsman.

Thank you sir. I am honoured and thrilled to receive the gift from you personally. — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) June 25, 2017

Now, this is not the first time the head of Mahindra Group has used Twitter to do something good. In fact, just last month Anand Mahindra turned into a Twitter Santa and gave a Kerala-based rickshaw driver the Mahindra Supro Mini Truck for his auto rickshaw, because he had modified his vehicle to look like a Mahindra Scorpio from the rear. This intrigued Mahindra so much that he bought the rickshaw from him for the company's automobile museum, which is coming up at it's Kandivali facility.

The Mahindra TUV300 is a sub-4 metre SUV from the home-grown automaker that competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine that churns out a maximum of 100 bhp and develops a peak torque of 240 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT transmission as well.