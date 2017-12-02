Anand Mahindra To Gift A TUV300 To World Weightlifting Champion Mirabai Chanu

In the midst of India celebrating weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for her World Championships gold, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra has also decided to give her a token of his appreciation. Mahindra, after stumbling upon the news of Mirabai's victory announced on his Twitter page that he will personally gift Chanu a brand new Mahindra TUV300 SUV. Anand Mahindra, who believes that it's a game-changing moment and it will help demolish gender stereotypes, said "I think she deserves some rugged wheels. I am delighted to personally gift a tough TUV 300 to an even tougher personality," in his tweet.

It’s also a game-changing moment because it helps demolish gender stereotypes.

I think she deserves some rugged wheels. I am delighted to personally gift a tough TUV 300 to an even tougher personality. @Vivek_Nayer please do connect with her and ask her what colour she’d like https://t.co/TEVKOblzlN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2017

The tough and strong 23-year-old from Manipur recently bagged her first Gold medal in the 48 kg category at 2017 World Weightlifting Championships held in Anaheim, United States. She is only the second Indian women weightlifter to become the world champion after Karnam Malleswari, who won two gold medals in 1994 and 1995. In fact, Mirabai was also qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in the women's 48 kg category. However, she missed her medal as she couldn't lift the weight in any of her three attempts in clean and jerk section. But this year, she managed to bring gold home by lifting a world record 194 Kgs in total (85 Kg snatch and 109 Kg clean and jerk) from the World Weightlifting Championship.

Early this year Mahindra gave a TUV300 to badminton player Srikanth Kidambi as well

Interestingly, it's not the first time that Anand Mahindra has played the role of Twitter Santa. In fact, he is one of the few personalities who has never shied away from acknowledging the feat of our India athletes and sportspersons. There has been more than one occasion where Mahindra has gone out of his way to show his gratitude by presenting then a brand new car as we saw early this year with Badminton Player Srikanth Kidambi.

It's really nice to see personalities like Anand Mahindra supporting our Indian athletes and sportsmen/women with such strong gestures. And an act like this goes a long way in keeping our players encouraged. Kudos to you sir!

