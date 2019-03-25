New Cars and Bikes in India

Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced

Mahindra has already received more than 1000 bookings for the Alturas G4 SUV

View Photos
THe Mahindra Alturas G4 is essentially the fourth-generation SsangYong G4 Rexton

Mahindra launched the Alturas G4 about 4 months ago and  though the premium SUV segment has not seen a big growth in the past couple of years, the Alturas G4 has been quite the competitor in that segment. Speaking to carandbike on the sidelines of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said, "If you asked me three years ago how confident  are you, that you can actually make Mahindra a serious contender in the ₹ 30 lakh plus price range SUV; I would have said, I am not 100% sure."

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 Bags 1000 Bookings 

Mahindra Alturas G4

32.04 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

4g35vo6s

The Mahindra Alturas G4 has received more than 1000 bookings 

In fact when the new generation was breaking cover, there were a lot of us who said that it won't come to India given the price tag it would carry.  But a lot has changed in the Indian market and the Alturas G4 has received quite good traction in the country. We've already told you that the company has received 1000 bookings for it. In fact 500 units are already out on the road. Mahindra said, "There's now a waiting list for the Alturas. I drive one myself so I know it's a car that is hugely under-rated in fact  and I think we are under-pricing it, which people recognise and that's one reason why they're buying it too."

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 Review

63fskgr8

The Mahindra Alturas G4 locks horns with some very established players in the segment 

In India, the Mahindra Alturas G4 rivals the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Skoda Kodiaq and even the new 2018 Honda CR-V. Only two variants are offered on the diesel and  while the 2WD variant is priced at ₹ 26.95 lakh, the 4WD costs ₹ 29.95 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Alturas G4 undercuts most of its rivals and comes filled to the brim with features. 

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Buys An Alturas G4 

5rvh61h8

The Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with a luxurious cabin and the 7-inch infotainment system dominates the dashboard 

It comes with dual tone Nappa leather interior, leather finished door trims and soft-touch dashboard, LED cabin lights and a sunroof with anti-pinch function. The SUV also features a 7-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, an 8-way power adjustable driver seat, 3-zone climate control, electronic parking brakes and more. The SUV also features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 3D view camera and rear parking assist, rain sensing wiper smart power tailgate and more. The Alturas also comes with 9 airbags, ABS + EBD, Electronic stability programme, ARP, HDC, HAS, BAS, and ESS.

0 Comments

Under the hood of the Alturas G4 is a powerful 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, BS-6 ready diesel engine that is tuned to belt out a maximum of 178 bhp at 4000 rpm, and develop a peak torque of 420 Nm at 1600-2600 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed automatic torque converter sourced from Mercedes-Benz
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Alturas G4 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra
Alturas G4
Audi Q7
Audi
Q7
BMW X5
BMW
X5
Volvo XC90
Volvo
XC90
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz
GLS
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG
GLE Coupe
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota
Land Cruiser Prado
BMW X6
BMW
X6
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG
GLS 63
BMW X5 M
BMW
X5 M
TAGS :
Mahindra Alturas G4 Alturas G4 Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Anand Mahindra

Latest News

Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Oslo Becomes The First City In The World To Get Wireless Charging Systems For EVs
Oslo Becomes The First City In The World To Get Wireless Charging Systems For EVs
Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing
Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing
Porsche Taycan Spotted Testing
Porsche Taycan Spotted Testing
Pakistan To Start Proton Car Production As Malaysia Investments Signed
Pakistan To Start Proton Car Production As Malaysia Investments Signed
Formula E: Jules-Eric Vergne Beats Oliver Rowland To Win Sanya e-Prix
Formula E: Jules-Eric Vergne Beats Oliver Rowland To Win Sanya e-Prix
Shelby Mustang GT500 Could Be Launched In India This Year
Shelby Mustang GT500 Could Be Launched In India This Year
Tata Motors To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 25,000 From April 2019
Tata Motors To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 25,000 From April 2019
Tata Motors Announces New Harrier TV Campaign For IPL 2019
Tata Motors Announces New Harrier TV Campaign For IPL 2019
Next-Gen BMW 3-Series Spotted Testing In India
Next-Gen BMW 3-Series Spotted Testing In India
Ducati India Announces DIY Discoveries Program In India
Ducati India Announces DIY Discoveries Program In India

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra Alturas G4 Alternatives

Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 86.18 Lakh - 1 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 89.88 - 96.89 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.55 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95.72 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1.05 - 1.19 Crore *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.1 - 1.51 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.83 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
View More
Explore Alturas G4
×
Explore Now
x
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities