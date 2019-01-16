New Cars and Bikes in India

Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4 joins the TUV300, XUV500 among other cars in Mahindra Group - Chairman, Anand Mahindra's garage.

View Photos
Mahindra Group Chairman - Anand Mahindra is looking for nick names for his new Alturas G4

Mahindra & Mahindra is known for its utility vehicles and the big boss of the Mahindra Group - Anand Mahindra is known the company creations to his garage from time to time. While his garage boasts some of Mahindra's most recent launches, the M&M Chairman has now added the all-new Mahindra Alturas G4 premium SUV to his garage as well. Mr. Mahindra took to social media platform Twitter to share a picture of him and his new "beautiful beast." Prior to the Alturas G4, Mr. Mahindra had added the TUV300 to his collection and took suggestions from his followers for naming his new model. This time too, the christening for the Alturas is yet to happen and suggestions are more than welcome. Two die-cast scale model of Mahindra vehicles are up for grabs as well.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 was launched last year and is the new flagship offering from the automaker. The Alturas is a reworked version of the SsangYong Rexton that went on sale globally in 2017. The full-size SUV takes on some very established offerings including the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq and the likes. The Mahindra Alturas G4 is powered by a new 2.2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine, which is tuned for 178 bhp and peak torque of 420 Nm. The oil burner is paired with a 7-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Mercedes-Benz. The Alturas is available in both two-wheel drive and All-Wheel Drive option.

With respect to features, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is loaded to the gills and comes with a 360-degree camera system, MID unit, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ventilated front seats, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof, HID projector headlamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control system and a whole lot more. Safety features are on point too with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Anti-rollover protection and ISOFIX seats.

0 Comments

Prices for the Mahindra Alturas G4 start at ₹ 26.95 lakh for the 2WD version, while the top-end 4X4 version is priced at ₹ 29.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for AWD. It's not clear which version has been purchased by Mr. Mahindra.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Alturas G4 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra
Alturas G4
Audi Q7
Audi
Q7
BMW X5
BMW
X5
Volvo XC90
Volvo
XC90
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz
GLS
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG
GLE Coupe
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota
Land Cruiser Prado
BMW X6
BMW
X6
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG
GLS 63
BMW X5 M
BMW
X5 M
TAGS :
Anand Mahindra Anand Mahindra Alturas G4 Anand Mahindra Cars Mahindra cars Mahindra

Latest News

2019 Detroit Auto Show: 2020 Volkswagen Passat Showcased
2019 Detroit Auto Show: 2020 Volkswagen Passat Showcased
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
Yamaha MT-15 Spied Testing In India; Launch Imminent
Yamaha MT-15 Spied Testing In India; Launch Imminent
Motoroyale Kinetic Offers Limited Period Price Cut On The SWM Superdual 650 T
Motoroyale Kinetic Offers Limited Period Price Cut On The SWM Superdual 650 T
2020 Toyota Supra Unveiled At 2019 Detroit Auto Show
2020 Toyota Supra Unveiled At 2019 Detroit Auto Show
2019 Detroit Motor Show: Nissan Unveils IMs Concept
2019 Detroit Motor Show: Nissan Unveils IMs Concept
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's Exterior Revealed In New Video
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's Exterior Revealed In New Video
Fuel Prices Continue To Soar In 2019
Fuel Prices Continue To Soar In 2019

Popular Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra Alturas G4 Alternatives

Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 86.18 Lakh - 1 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 89.88 - 96.89 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.55 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95.72 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1.05 - 1.19 Crore *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.1 - 1.51 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.83 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
View More
Explore Alturas G4
×
Explore Now
x
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities