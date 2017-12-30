Anand Mahindra Offers A Brand New Bolero For A Woman Food Truck Owner's Business Expansion

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra is one of the few businessmen who openly come out and supported new and innovative thinking and business ideas. Especially, with the company's Mahindra Rise brand which is largely known to promote entrepreneurship. So, when news about a Karnataka-based home-maker turned entrepreneur Shilpa, who converted a Bolero pick-up into a successful food truck business, reached him he immediately offered to invest in her venture expansion. Now, the 34-year-old food truck owner is now planning to start her second outlet and Mahindra has offered to personally invest in her expansion by supplying a brand new Bolero.

A terrific story of entrepreneurship to end the week with.At Mahindra,we call this a Rise story. Am so delighted the Bolero played a small role. Can someone reach her & tell her I will personally invest in her expansion by supplying a Bolero for the second outlet she’s planning? https://t.co/1J4fcLxdUg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 29, 2017

It all started when a twitterati shared the story of Shilpa, covered by a Bangalore-based digital newspaper, on Twitter tagging Anand Mahindra. Within moments he re-twitted the post on his personal handle showing his appreciation towards Shilpa's entrepreneurship and offered to invest in her second outlet.

An enterprising woman converted a Mahindra Bolero into a popular food truck | Great story of grit from my hometown @anandmahindra https://t.co/l204cDUzKZ — Jeanette Rodrigues (@Darkwyr) December 29, 2017

In fact, when one of the other twitterati suggested that Mahindra should help her with cash as well in addition to the Bolero, humbly replied "I don't think she wants or needs my charity. She is a successful entrepreneur. I am offering to invest in her expansion."

I don’t think she wants or needs my charity. She is a successful entrepreneur. I am offering to invest in her expansion... https://t.co/1BSVcgHAtg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 29, 2017

As for Shilpa (last name unknown), she is a single mother whose husband went missing about 10-years-ago. Initially, Shilpa had to work small jobs to pay the bills and make the ends meet. But a few years ago, the idea of starting a food joint struck her, when her family started praising her cooking skills and her expertise in North Karnataka cuisine. With no one to back her up financially, Shilpa used ₹ 1 lakh as a deposit, which that she had set aside for her son's education, to buy a new Mahindra Bolero pickup. She opened her food truck business, 'Halli Mane Rotties', in late 2015 and soon it turned out become a successful business.

This is not the first time the head of Mahindra Group has used Twitter to do something good. In fact, early this year in May, Anand Mahindra gave a Kerala-based rickshaw driver a brand new Mahindra Supro Mini Truck in exchange for his auto rickshaw, because he had modified his vehicle to look like a Mahindra Scorpio from the rear. This intrigued Mahindra so much that he bought the rickshaw from him for the company's automobile museum, which is coming up at its Kandivali facility.

