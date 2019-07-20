Anand Mahindra Gives Insight Into A Desi Jugaad For Parking Woes

Plastic is one of the worst kinds of pollutants that are harming our planet, and there is no denying that. For years environmentalists have been voicing the need to completely ban the use of plastic and plastic products, but it's now that we have started acting upon this problem. The government and many public and private organisations have been promoting recycling and reuse of plastic products, and Mahindra Group is one of them. The company's Chairman Anand Mahindra recently tweeted about banning plastic water bottles in his office but, being the jolly-natured man that he is, following that he also shared a funny insight on the reuse of plastic and a desi jugaad for our parking woes.

In his recent tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman posted a photo of an old water containment tank which was converted into covered parking for a couple of two-wheelers. In the tweet, Mahindra said, "I had tweeted about banning plastic water bottles in my office & I suppose that could apply to a number plastic products around us. But good to see people creatively recycling stuff as well!"

While this photo was, of course, shared for laughs, but the tweet certainly had a deep-rooted message on how we need to start recycling and reusing plastic products to save our planet. And this emotion of reciprocated in the reply Anand Mahindra received on his tweet. While many tweeteratis started applauded Mahindra's step to ban plastic, others posted photos and videos on other ways to reuse plastic bottles and other plastic products. And such kind of snowball effect is what we need right now. Kudos Mister Mahindra!

