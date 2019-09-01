New Cars and Bikes in India

Anand Mahindra Gifts Thar 700 Limited Edition To Udaipur Prince

With a limited production run, the Mahindra Thar 700 is the final hurrah to the 4x4 SUV with the next generation model set to make its way to the market sometime next year.

M&M Chairman Anand Mahindra handing over the keys to Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has gifted a rare Thar 700 to Udaipur prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar. Mahindra recently handed over the keys of brand-new Mahindra Thar 700 -- available in a limited number and will be the last units of the current-generation model, reports Cartoq.com The Mahindra Thar 700 is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The Mewar family of Udaipur is a known automobile aficionado and almost 20 years ago, they inaugurated the vintage car museum in the city of lakes," said the report.

Mahindra Thar

11.11 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, in June announced the launch of Thar 700, the last batch of 700 units of the iconic 4x4 off-road SUV.

Thar 700 marks the 70 years' legacy of Mahindra, as its lineage traces back to 1949 when the first Mahindra vehicle was built in India.

The highlight of the Thar 700 will be a special badge on the vehicle with signature of Mahindra.

It has stylized 5-spoke alloy wheels, decals on the side and bonnet, black finish on the grille, silver finish on the front bumper and anti-lock braking system (ABS).

The Mahindra Thar 700 will share space with hundreds of classic and vintage cars alongside modern cars like the Rolls Royce Ghost at the Udaipur prince's residence.

