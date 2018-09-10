New Cars and Bikes in India

Anand Mahindra Gifts Marazzo MPV To Fisherman Who Helped People In Kerala

The Mahindra Marazzo's styling is touted to be inspired by the Shark and several of the MPV's styling bits have been designed on the same theme.

View Photos
In a tweet by Sundar Ramachandran, Anand Mahindra was thanked for the kind gesture.

Anand Mahindra has been known for his generosity. He's always rewarded acts of valour and he's done that more than once. He's swapped the auto rickshaw of a Kerala-based rider for a Mahindra Supro Mini Truck. He even offered to Gift A TUV300 To World Weightlifting Champion Mirabai Chanu. Now, however, the company delivered its newest entrant into the MPV segment, the Marazzo, to the fisherman Jaisal who offered his back to many a people affected in the flood as a means to get into the rescue boat.

Mahindra Marazzo

11.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

In a tweet by Sundar Ramachandran, Anand Mahindra was thanked for the kind gesture. The Marazzo was handed over to Jaisal at the Eram Motors dealership in Calicut by Kerala Minister for labour T P Ramakrishnan. The Marazzo comes with the largest footprint seen on any Mahindra model yet, and its large dimensions are accentuated with bold exterior features and aggressive styling.

Advertisement

The Mahindra Marazzo's styling is touted to be inspired by the Shark and several of the MPV's styling bits have been designed on the same theme. Up front, the MPV comes with a stylish chrome-toothed grille, bold double barrel headlamps with pilot lights, and eye-shaped foglamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The MPV also features 17-inch alloy wheels, large ORVMs, and shark-tail-inspired taillamps, connected by a thick chrome slat.

0 Comments

The new Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that has been tuned to offer a maximum of 121 bhp and develops a peak torque of 300 Nm. The engine only comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and right now, there is no automatic transmission on offer. Mahindra is also working on the petrol engine and an automatic transmission for the Marazzo and could introduce the same when the BS VI emission norms come into effect from April 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Marazzo with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra
Marazzo
Nissan Terrano
Nissan
Terrano
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta
Honda BR-V
Honda
BR-V
Renault Duster
Renault
Duster
Jeep Compass
Jeep
Compass
TAGS :
MAhindra Marazzo gifted Mahindra Marazzo Marazzo

Latest News

Anand Mahindra Gifts Marazzo MPV To Fisherman Who Helped People In Kerala
Anand Mahindra Gifts Marazzo MPV To Fisherman Who Helped People In Kerala
Ford VS Trump: Automaker Refuses To Change Focus Hatch China Production Plans
Ford VS Trump: Automaker Refuses To Change Focus Hatch China Production Plans
Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Sketches Released For India
Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Sketches Released For India
Exclusive: First Lamborghini Urus SUV Arrives In India
Exclusive: First Lamborghini Urus SUV Arrives In India
Honda CR-V India Launch Date Revealed
Honda CR-V India Launch Date Revealed
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Almost Revealed In New Spy Shots
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Almost Revealed In New Spy Shots
Exclusive: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Price Revealed For India
Exclusive: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Price Revealed For India
Despite Donald Trump's Tweet, Ford Won't Make Hatchback In US
Despite Donald Trump's Tweet, Ford Won't Make Hatchback In US
Honda Achieves 15 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone In India
Honda Achieves 15 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone In India
New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India
New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India
2019 Lexus ES 300h: 5 Things To Know
2019 Lexus ES 300h: 5 Things To Know
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins San Marino GP As Lorenzo Crashes
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins San Marino GP As Lorenzo Crashes
How To Pronounce Or Say Mahindra 'Marazzo'
How To Pronounce Or Say Mahindra 'Marazzo'
MG ERX5 Electric SUV Showcased At The Global Mobility Summit
MG ERX5 Electric SUV Showcased At The Global Mobility Summit
2020 Kia Telluride SUV Revealed At New York Fashion Week
2020 Kia Telluride SUV Revealed At New York Fashion Week

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

76 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

90 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

113 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

27 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 2.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Mahindra Marazzo Alternatives

Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.64 - 17.63 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.61 - 16.07 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.93 - 14.96 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.95 - 25.69 Lakh *
View More
Explore Marazzo
×
Explore Now
x
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Hyundai Nexo Launch Confirmed For India
Hyundai Nexo Launch Confirmed For India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities