Anand Mahindra Gifts Marazzo MPV To Fisherman Who Helped People In Kerala

Anand Mahindra has been known for his generosity. He's always rewarded acts of valour and he's done that more than once. He's swapped the auto rickshaw of a Kerala-based rider for a Mahindra Supro Mini Truck. He even offered to Gift A TUV300 To World Weightlifting Champion Mirabai Chanu. Now, however, the company delivered its newest entrant into the MPV segment, the Marazzo, to the fisherman Jaisal who offered his back to many a people affected in the flood as a means to get into the rescue boat.

In a tweet by Sundar Ramachandran, Anand Mahindra was thanked for the kind gesture. The Marazzo was handed over to Jaisal at the Eram Motors dealership in Calicut by Kerala Minister for labour T P Ramakrishnan. The Marazzo comes with the largest footprint seen on any Mahindra model yet, and its large dimensions are accentuated with bold exterior features and aggressive styling.

The Mahindra Marazzo's styling is touted to be inspired by the Shark and several of the MPV's styling bits have been designed on the same theme. Up front, the MPV comes with a stylish chrome-toothed grille, bold double barrel headlamps with pilot lights, and eye-shaped foglamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The MPV also features 17-inch alloy wheels, large ORVMs, and shark-tail-inspired taillamps, connected by a thick chrome slat.

The new Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that has been tuned to offer a maximum of 121 bhp and develops a peak torque of 300 Nm. The engine only comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and right now, there is no automatic transmission on offer. Mahindra is also working on the petrol engine and an automatic transmission for the Marazzo and could introduce the same when the BS VI emission norms come into effect from April 2020.

