Anand Mahindra Gets The Thar Used In Rajinikanth's Kaala Movie For His Auto Museum

Anand Mahindra has requested for the Thar used in the movie Kaala a year ago for his auto museum

It was exactly a year ago when Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, made a request on twitter to the producers of Rajinikanth's new movie, 'Kaala Karikaalan,' asking for the Thar used in the movie for the company's auto museum. Considering back then the movie was still under production, the film's producer Dhanush replied to Mahindra tweet's saying that he'll make sure the SUV reaches him once the movie is completed. Today, as the movie releases across India, Anand Mahindra has yet again come on twitter to announce that, staying true to his word, Dhanush has given Mahindra the Thar he had asked for.

The Mahindra Thar, used in the movie, is right now at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. Along with the tweet Anand Mahindra has also posted a video of his team from Chennai striking the Kaala pose with the Thar, celebrating the Superstar fever, on the day of the Movie's release. So far, we have seen no reactions to Mahindra's tweet from the makers of the movie, which we expect will come in pretty soon.

Remember I wanted the Thar used for the poster shot of #Kaala for our museum?Well @dhanushkraja obliged & it’s safe at #MahindraResearchValley in Chennai.I asked our folks to strike a Thalaivar pose & look what fun they had!(Bala,the guy in the lungi is now known as ‘KaalaBala’) pic.twitter.com/r3HzFv7DEJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2018

Under the hood, the Thar gets the 2.5-litre CRDe engine that makes105 bhp at 3800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 274 Nm from as low as 1800-2000 rpm. It gets the standard 4WD system with high & low ratios.

If you remember, this is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has tried to acquire a special or unique Mahindra vehicle for the company's Auto Museum. Last time Anand Mahindra donned the hat of a curator was when he found out about a Kerala-based rickshaw driver who had modified his vehicle to look like a Mahindra Scorpio from the rear. Mahindra bought the auto-rickshaw from him and in exchange gave the rickshaw driver a brand new four-wheeler - a Mahindra Supro mini truck for his business.

Mahindra and Mahindra's automobile museum is not open for public yet, and it will be coming up at its Kandivali facility.

