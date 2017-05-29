New Cars and Bikes in India

Anand Mahindra Eyes The Mahindra Thar Used In Rajinikanth's Upcoming Movie

The poster of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie shows him sitting on the hood of a Mahindra Thar, with a panoramic fish-eye view of the Dharavi area in the backdrop. Anand Mahindra wants to acquire this Mahindra Thar for the company's auto museum.

The recently released poster of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie - 'Kaala Karikaalan' - has been creating a huge buzz on social media. Apart from his millions of fans, the poster has also caught the eye of Anand Mahindra, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, who has a special request for the makers of the movie after seeing it. The poster in question here, shows Rajinikanth sitting on the hood of a Mahindra Thar, with a panoramic fish-eye view of the Dharavi area in the backdrop, and evidently, Mahindra wants to acquire this Thar for the company's auto museum.

Earlier today Mahindra tweeted the poster saying - "Whoever knows the whereabouts of the #Thar used for this shoot please let us know. I'd like to acquire it for our company auto museum".

The movie's production house - Wunderbar Films, which, in fact, is owned by popular actor and Rajinikanth's son-in-law, Dhanush, replied back to his tweet asking whom to contact to take the matter ahead. In fact, the tweet has already gained quite a bit of attention on Twitter from both Rajinikanth and Mahindra's fans alike.

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has tried to acquire a special or unique vehicle for the Mahindra Auto Museum. Last time Anand Mahindra donned the hat of a curator was when he found out about a Kerala-based rickshaw driver who had modified his vehicle to look like a Mahindra Scorpio from the rear. Mahindra tracked down this person and bought the auto-rickshaw from him in exchange for a new four-wheeler - a Mahindra Supro mini truck.

We sure keep wondering whether Mahindra might show some similar gesture towards the production house or our superstar himself after the deal is done.

