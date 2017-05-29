Anand Mahindra Eyes The Mahindra Thar Used In Rajinikanth's Upcoming Movie

The recently released poster of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie - 'Kaala Karikaalan' - has been creating a huge buzz on social media. Apart from his millions of fans, the poster has also caught the eye of Anand Mahindra, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, who has a special request for the makers of the movie after seeing it. The poster in question here, shows Rajinikanth sitting on the hood of a Mahindra Thar, with a panoramic fish-eye view of the Dharavi area in the backdrop, and evidently, Mahindra wants to acquire this Thar for the company's auto museum.

Earlier today Mahindra tweeted the poster saying - "Whoever knows the whereabouts of the #Thar used for this shoot please let us know. I'd like to acquire it for our company auto museum".

Whoever knows the whereabouts of the #Thar used for this shoot please let us know. I'd like to acquire it for our company auto museum pic.twitter.com/EJd6ndfP6r — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 29, 2017

The movie's production house - Wunderbar Films, which, in fact, is owned by popular actor and Rajinikanth's son-in-law, Dhanush, replied back to his tweet asking whom to contact to take the matter ahead. In fact, the tweet has already gained quite a bit of attention on Twitter from both Rajinikanth and Mahindra's fans alike.

@anandmahindra Hi Sir. Let us know whom to contact, will share our contact details.@dhanushkraja @vinod_wunderbar — Wunderbar Films (@WunderbarFilms_) May 29, 2017

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has tried to acquire a special or unique vehicle for the Mahindra Auto Museum. Last time Anand Mahindra donned the hat of a curator was when he found out about a Kerala-based rickshaw driver who had modified his vehicle to look like a Mahindra Scorpio from the rear. Mahindra tracked down this person and bought the auto-rickshaw from him in exchange for a new four-wheeler - a Mahindra Supro mini truck.

Mahindra Thar

We sure keep wondering whether Mahindra might show some similar gesture towards the production house or our superstar himself after the deal is done.