Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Motors On Nexon Crash Test Rating

The Tata Nexon becoming the first ever car from an Indian manufacturer to receive a 5 star safety rating from Global NCAP.

The Tata Nexon received 16.06 points out of a possible 17- the highest as yet for any Indian made car.

Made-in-India cars are finally getting a spotlight on the global stage. It was just yesterday that we told you about the Tata Nexon becoming the first ever car from an Indian manufacturer to receive a 5 star safety rating from Global NCAP. Congratulations have poured in from all over the world for Tata Motors and but there was one tweet we couldn't ignore and that came from the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra posted a tweet which said, "Big shout out and congratulations to Tata Motors for this achievement. We will join them in proving that 'Made in India' is second to none." Yes, Mahindra too had its share of success at the Global NCAP crash test with the Marazzo.

3ai6uh6g

The Mahindra Marazzo has become the safest car in its class with this 4 star rating

The recently launched new Mahindra Marazzo MPV has become the safest car in its class, with a high 4 star crash rating in the latest round of India crash tests by Global NCAP. It's now also the 2nd highest car by overall score amongst all 32 India-made models tested by Global NCAP so far; the first of course being the Nexon.

Secretary General, Global NCAP, David Ward, congratulated both Tata Motors and Mahindra by tweeting, "Great to see major Indian competitors TataMotors Mahindra celebrating their four & five star success in #SaferCarsForIndia!"

38u45d4k

The successful side impact test on the Nexon sealed its 5 star rating

The global safety watchdog had given the Nexon a 4 star safety rating back in August 2018 and now the subcompact SUV has passed the side impact test with flying colours. The Tata Nexon received 16.06 points out of a possible 17- the highest as yet for any Indian made car. That this feat comes from an Indian manufacturer rather than a multinational is of significant importance.

