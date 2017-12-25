New Cars and Bikes in India

Anand Mahindra Confirms New BSA Motorcycle Is Under Development

Anand Mahindra's tweet indicates that the upcoming BSA motorcycle will be a modern classic. Initially, Mahindra will be launching the BSA brand in global markets like - US, Italy and the UK.

Anand Mahindra confirms working on an new motorcycle to revive the BSA brand

Highlights

  • The new BSA motorcycle is expected to be a modern classic
  • BSA motorcycles will mainly be sold in the US, Italy and UK
  • The idea behind the BSA acquisition is to revive the brand

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, today confirmed that the company is working on an all-new motorcycle to revive the BSA brand. Mahindra shared an old Christmas special print ad of a BSA motorcycle, on Twitter, subtly announcing that the company has already started working on the new BSA motorcycle, which, as he quotes, will have "all the character of the old steed". Apart from this, Anand Mahindra has revealed nothing more about this upcoming BSA motorcycle in his tweet, although, from his statement, we do get the impression that the new motorcycle will be a modern classic. This will allow Mahindra to enter a hot new segment, which currently has players like Royal Enfield, Triumph, Ducati, BMW and Norton.

Also Read: Why Did Mahindra Buy BSA

It was a little over a year ago, in October 2016, when Mahindra and Mahindra first announced acquiring the British motorcycle brand for about ₹ 28 crore. Back then the company was contemplating between motorcycle brands Norton and BSA, and finally signed the deal with the latter. The automaker acquired 100 per cent shares capital of BSA Company Limited via its subsidiary Company, Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL). Having said that, in the same month, the company has also announced that the first, new BSA motorcycle will not be made in India and neither will it be launched in the country anytime soon. This means that the bike that Mahindra is talking about is the global-spec motorcycle which will be launched in the US, Italy and the UK.

Mahindra had earlier mentioned that it has shifted the focus of its two-wheeler business towards premium niche market and will enter newer and previously untouched territories with its newly acquired brands like -BSA and Jawa Moto. Interestingly, the Jawa brand of products will be made in India at Mahindra's Pithampur plant and it will also be sold in the country. In fact, last October, Mahindra has said that the first Jawa product will roll out of the company's plant in two years, which is by the end of 2018.

Comments (0)

