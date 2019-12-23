Ampere Vehicles, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Limited, has launched a new electric scooter called the Reo Elite. The prices for the Ampere Reo Electric start at ₹ 45,099 (Ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Interested customers can also book the Ampere Reo Electric by paying a token amount of ₹ 1,999 on the company's website. Ampere says that customers, who book/buy a Reo Elite, will get a free helmet as part of the company's safety promotion drive. The booking amount will be discounted from the final invoice.

(The Ampere Reo Elite gets a lead acid battery and has a range of about 55-65 km)

Talking about the launch, Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD & CEO, Greaves Cotton Limited said, "Through Ampere we are focused on building a portfolio of world-class, made-in-India and clean mobility solutions. With extensive Greaves Retail network and exclusive Ampere showrooms, we are well on-course to making our electric vehicles available across the nation and bring about a transformation in how people experience next generation mobility solutions in the last mile connectivity segment. With successes in electric two wheeler segment, Greaves has metamorphosed into complete auto ecosystem player with comprehensive offering of products, services and aftermarket support that straddle both ICE and EV segments."

The Reo Elite gets a 250 watt motor along with a lead acid battery and has a range of about 55-65 kilometres on a single charge. The scooter has a kerb weight of 86 kg and gets 110 mm drum brakes at both ends. Ampere Reo Elite gets features such as LED digital instrument console, USB charging point and will be available in 4 colours of Red, White, Blue and Black. Till date, Ampere has sold over 50,000 units of its electric scooters.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.