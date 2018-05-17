Ampere Electric Vehicles Launch Two New Electric Scooters In India

Coimbatore-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Ampere Vehicles, has launched two new electric scooters in India. These are the Ampere V48 and the Reo Li-Ion. The Ampere V48 is priced at ₹ 38,000 and the Reo Li-Ion is priced at ₹ 46,000. Both scooters get a lithium-ion battery pack charger as well. These scooters need no registration either as they can touch a top speed of only 25 kmph. It has been a year since Ampere has been focussing on developing electric motors and other technology specific to electric scooters.

(The Ampere V48 gets a range of 65-70 km on single charge)

Both scooters feature a 250W brushless DC motor and are powered by a 48V lithium-ion battery pack. The Reo Li-Ion has a load hauling ability of 120 kg while the Ampere 48V can haul up to 100 kg. Both scooters have a range of 65-70 kilometres. Ampere says that both scooters can be fully charged within 4-5 hours.

Along with the two scooters, Ampere Vehicles also introduced its new lithium-ion charger which is priced at ₹ 3,000. The charger has a two-stage profile which can change the voltage and the current level. The battery is also fitted with control and monitoring systems which can protect the battery from short-circuit, high temperature cut-off and reverse-polarity protection as well.

Ampere has 150 dealerships in the country with presence in 14 states. The company's major focus is on Tier II and Tier III cities. Since Ampere began its operations in India in 2008, it has sold over 35,000 electric scooters. Ampere has its R&D facility in Coimbatore and this is where it develops the electric motor along with the charger and the battery controller. But, the battery packs are sourced from Taiwan and China.

